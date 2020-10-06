Waiting For Rahul To Become PM & Repeal Farm Bills Is Waiting Till Eternity: Sukhbir Badal

Amid the ongoing farm bill row in Punjab, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday, October 5, castigated Chief Minister Amarinder Singh for his statement over Rahul Gandhi becoming the next Prime Minister and scrapping the farm bills. Badal said one needs to 'wait till eternity' for the Congress scion to take up the PM post. He further told the Chief Minister to call a special assembly session to repeal his government 2017 amendments in State APMC Act and bring in new legislation to make the entire state a single ‘mandi’.

Earlier the Chief Minister said when Rahul Gandhi becomes the Prime Minister, he should scrap the ‘black laws’ brought by the Centre.

SAD president in a written statement further asserted that the CM did not take any action to prevent the implementation of the agriculture Bills despite knowing about them one year in advance. The statement that Punjabis will now have to wait for Rahul Gandhi to become Prime Minister to repeal the agriculture Acts is unacceptable as everyone knows this might never happen, he added.

He further urged the CM "not to sell the interests of Punjabis to corporates". He went on to say that the very fact that the CM is running away from making the necessary amendments to the APMC Act and asking the farmers to wait till Rahul Gandhi becomes the PM proves that he (CM) has no intention of revoking the farm acts.

Will pass resolution or bill in assembly to counter farm laws: CM

Meanwhile, CM Amarinder Singh on Monday said his government would pass either a resolution or a Bill in the state assembly to counter the “dangerous impact” of the three farm laws of the Centre. Addressing public rallies at Barnala chowk and Bhawanigarh in Sangrur, the chief minister vowed to do whatever it takes to protect the farmers and the state from the “devastating” effects of the “black laws”.

(With inputs from PTI) (Image PTI)