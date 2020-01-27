'Syama Prasad Mukherjee 'irrelevant', Vajpayee, Modi Will Connect With People': Bengal BJP

West Bengal BJP Vice President Chandra Kumar Bose questioned the relevance of Dr. Syama Prasad Mukherjee in the political climate of the country on Monday. He further went on to state that 'inclusive ideology' of Swami Vivekananda and his grand uncle, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose needs to be followed.

"Dr. Syama Prasad Mukherjee is irrelevant today. Project Atal Behari Vajpayee and Narendra Modi. Follow inclusive ideology of Swami Vivekananda and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose,'' stated the West Bengal VP of BJP.

'Vajpayee should be credited for the formation of BJP'- Chandra Bose

Syama Prasad Mukherjee was the founder of Bharatiya Jan Sangh which later culminated into the Bharatiya Janta Party and is regarded as the ideological epitome of many senior BJP leaders, including the Prime Minister.

Chandra Bose, who fought the 2019 general elections from Kolkata South on a BJP ticket, however, thought differently. He also stated that he thinks former Prime Minister of India, late Atal Bihari Vajpayee needs to be credited for the formation of BJP and not Dr. Mookerjee.

"According to me, BJP was formed under the leadership of Atal Bihari Vajpayee and not Dr. Syama Prasad Mukherjee. Utilising Dr. Mukherjee's name as the founder would not help the party connect with the people of Bengal or the rest of the country. Vajpayee and Narendra Modi are much more popular among Bengalis and the nation today than Dr. Mukherjee", stated Bose.

Chandra Bose has, for a while now, also questioned and criticized various controversial comments of the state BJP president and MP, Dilip Ghosh through various tweets. He also questioned the absenceof Indian National Army veterans for the Republic Day celebrations in Rajpath, tagging the Prime Minister's offiicial Twitter account. Bose also took to Twitter handle on Monday and wrote about his grand uncle's contribution in the freedom struggle.

The legacy of Bose must not be confined within the four walls of a museum. @narendramodi ji: If this nation has not learnt what was BOSE for the FREEDOM of India , then I am sorry Sir, it is your failure too. None , including a GANDHI , is even close to BOSE. 🙏🇮🇳 @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/2okNHZ3abe — Chandra Kumar Bose (@Chandrabosebjp) January 27, 2020

With the political clouds getting darker as Bengal slowly heads for its two big elections, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation elections in 2020 and the West Bengal Assembly Elections in 2021, Bose considers a change of plan from idolizing Dr. Mookerjee to Subash Bose for BJP.

"I think the party should instead follow the path of Swami Vivekananda and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in West Bengal and emerge as an inclusive alternative to TMC," said Chandra Kumar Bose, who has time and again taken a different stand on political issues from most of his party colleagues.

