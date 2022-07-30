Bengal Cash Scam: Arpita Mukherjee's Driver Blows Lid Off Link With Partha, Missing Cars

As Partha Chatterjee's aide Arpita Mukherjee continues to be in the Enforcement Directorate's custody for her alleged role in the West Bengal SSC recruitment scam, the model-actor's driver made some startling claims while speaking to the media on July 30. The driver revealed that Mukherjee used to go to the studios as well as two nearby parlours, and also sometimes, to meet Chatterjee.

"I just used to drop her at Partha Da's place, and come back, sometimes by the car or sometimes by auto. Now, when she used to come back I have no clue," the driver revealed in the conversation with the media, adding that even the former Minister used to visit the residence of the model-actor.

What happened on June 22?

The ED, which is presently probing the recruitment scam under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, conducted raids on July 22 in over 13 locations in West Bengal, which included the residential premises of Chatterjee and Mukherjee. Divulging details of the said date, the driver said, "I came just as usual...saw there were a few people sitting outside, I did not know, they were ED slews. They made me sit down, away from Arpita as raids were still underway. They asked me where she used to go, and how many cars were there among other things. "

From Mukherjee's Diamond City residence at Tollygunge in South Kolkata, Rs 20 crore worth of cash in Indian and foreign currencies, 2 Kg gold ornaments, purportedly proceeds of crime, were seized. On the basis of the seizure, Mukherjee was arrested on July 23, the same day Chatterjee was nabbed by the agency. Post the arrest, while Chatterjee was remanded to two-day ED custody, Mukherjee was sent to one-day custody. On the day of the expiry of the custody, i.e., on July 25, the court extended it till August 3.

While the duo were in custody, another round of raids was conducted, this time at Mukherjee's residence at Belgharia in the northern outskirts of Kolkata. From the raids, ED sleuths recovered cash worth Rs 27.90 crore and 6 kg of gold.

During the conversation with the media, Mukherjee's driver also talked about the missing cars. "When I joined, there were a total of three cars that I saw at Diamond City South flat - a Honda City, a Mercedes-Benz and a Mini Cooper. The cars- a Mercedes-Benz and a Mini Cooper- are missing it has been three months, and only the Honda City is parked, basically, the car that I drive."

Image: Republic World, PTI