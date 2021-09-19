Bengal Congress Leader Makes Volte-face, Says Will Contest Samserganj Assembly Poll

Days after announcing that he won't contest the Samserganj assembly constituency in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, Congress leader Jaidur Rahman on Saturday said that he has "changed his mind" and decided to fight the poll from the seat.

The constituency will go to the polls on September 30 along with Jangipur in the district.

"Yes, I will contest Samserganj on a Congress ticket. I had initially decided not to enter the fray due to family reasons but I have changed my decision after state party chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury requested me to do so," Rahman said in a video message released by the Congress.

Chowdhury had earlier this month expressed dismay over Rahman's decision, saying, "If he backs out, the Congress will not field any candidate there." Elections will be held in Samserganj and Jangipur, where polls had to be countermanded in April. Congress nominee Rezaul Haque had succumbed to COVID-19 before the original polling date.

Jaidur Rahman is the twin brother of Trinamool Congress MP from Jangipur seat, Khalilur Rahman. PTI SUS ACD ACD

