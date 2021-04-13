Last Updated:

Bengal Elections 2021: TMC Leader Issues Death Threat To BJP's Suvendu Adhikari

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate from the Chopra constituency Hamidul Rehman on Tuesday issued a death threat to BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari

Written By
Swagata Banerjee
Suvendu Adhikari(Facebook)/Republic

Image : Suvendu Adhikari(Facebook)/Republic


Ahead of the fifth phase of the West Bengal Assembly Election, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate from the Chopra constituency Hamidul Rehman on Tuesday issued a death threat to WB CM Mamata Banerjee's friend-turned-foe and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari. Rehman said that Adhikari is alive because he arrived in the constituency on a chopper, but if he arrived by road instead, he would have been killed by the people.

The TMC leader said, "Unfaithful people are bound to be abused. Is there anyone more dishonest than him? you saw the number of people who came here. He was lucky that he did not come by road, or else he would get killed. After what he did to didi, people have been very agitated here. He came and left in a Helicopter. "

Meanwhile, Suvendu Adhikari has received a notice from Election Commission after his 'Mini-Pakistan' remarks in one of his speeches. The EC through its notice has urged BJP's Nandigram candidate to refrain from making such statements even as the Model Code of Conduct is in force. Whereas EC has barred TMC chief Mamata Banerjee from campaigning for the West Bengal election for a period of 24 hours. The ban is currently in effect till 8 pm on April 13. These notices were issued to Banerjee following her minority vote appeal and repeated accusations against the Central Armed Police Forces.  

West Bengal Assembly Election 

The first phase concluded with a voter turnout of 82 percent, the second phase concluded with a voter turnout of 80.43 percent, the third phase concluded with a voter turnout of 83.93 percent, and the fourth phase concluded with a voter turnout of 79.90 percent. West Bengal's other phases of elections are scheduled on  April 17, April 22, April 26, and April 29 with results to be announced on May 2. 

