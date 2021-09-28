In the latest development ahead of the Bhabaipur bypoll, Kolkata Police on Tuesday imposed 'Section 144' in Bhowanipore and in the constituencies contesting at the Bengal by-polls. The order issued by the Kolkata Police Commissioner Soumen Mitra stated that the imposition of Section 144 in Bhowanipore and other relevant areas would remain in force from 06.30 p.m on Sep 28 and will go on until the state was done with the by-polls. The Bhawanipore by-polls are scheduled to be conducted on Sep 30.

A delegation led by the BJP had appealed to the Election Commission (EC) to impose section 144 in the Bhowanipore during the Constituency Assembly by-polls. This development had occurred concerning the attack on BJP leader Dilip Ghosh. The BJP delegation was led by Swapan Dasgupta, Sishir Bajoria and Pratap Bannerjee.

The delegation during the meeting with the EC had demanded of central forces be deployed in the polling booths. In their demand, the delegation additionally wanted WB Electoral officer Aarif Aftab to make certain that the Kolkata police did not associate itself with regards to security arrangements during the by-polls.

Dilip Ghosh attacked in Bhowanipore

BJP Vice-President Dilip Ghosh on Monday was allegedly surrounded and attacked by TMC supporters while attempting to enter Bhowanipore. Sharing a video clip, BJP accused TMC of sending its goons to attack Dilip Ghosh and his supporters in Bhowanipore. In a video that BJP VP Dilip Ghosh had shared on Twitter, a crowd can be seen charging towards the leader, pushing and yelling at him further refusing him entry into the area.

Meanwhile, TMC while issuing a statement on the attack, claimed that Dilip Ghosh was threatening protestors and alleged that his security brandished a gun at the crowds which had 'gheraoed' the leader. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is a contender for the high-octane Bhowanipore by-polls as she hopes to win the battle of prestige to save her CM berth. The BJP has fielded state BJYM vice president Priyanka Tibrewal for the crucial by-election. The constituency will go to the polls on September 30.

(Image Credits - ANI/Twitter - Dilip Ghosh)