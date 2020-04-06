The Debate
BIG: MPs, Cabinet Mins' Salaries Cut By 30% For One Year; Prez, VP, Guvs Volunteer Too

Politics

In an unprecedented move, the Modi Government on Monday decided to slash salaries of Members of Parliament and Union Cabinet Ministers by 30% for one year

In an unprecedented move, the Central Government on Monday decided to slash salaries of Members of Parliament and Union Cabinet Ministers by 30% for one year amid the novel Coronavirus hit to the country. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar informed that the Union Cabinet has approved an Ordinance amending the salary, allowances and pension of Members of Parliament Act, 1954 reducing allowances and pension by 30% w.e.f. April 1 for a year.

"The President, Vice President, Governors of States have voluntarily decided to take a pay cut as a social responsibility. The money will go to the Consolidated Fund of India," Prakash Javadekar said.

Javadekar said that an amendment in this regard will be tabled in Parliament once the House is back in session, but the Ordinance, which temporarily allows the law to take effect for six months, kicks into effect the change. The Prime Minister, being a member of the Cabinet and Parliament, will also have a pay cut.

