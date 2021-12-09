Bihar Assembly to train personal aides of lawmakers on legislative business: Speaker

Patna, Dec 9 (PTI) In a first, the Bihar Assembly has decided to organise a training session for the personal assistants of elected representatives, who do not participate much in legislative business, Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha said.

The aim of the exercise is to assist the lawmakers in raising questions via the online mode.

During the programme, the personal assistants will be trained on accessing the online mechanism of the assembly, Sinha told PTI.

The training session, to be held in January, is being organised for the first time in the history of the Bihar Legislative Assembly, he said, adding, it is a move towards digitisation of the legislative process.

“We will also organise a similar session for elected representatives whose participation is less,” Sinha said.

The Speaker also emphasised the importance of the Question Hour in the assembly for lawmakers who do not participate in it.

He added that noted constitutional experts of the country will soon be invited to speak on the legislative business. PTI PKD MM RBT RBT

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)