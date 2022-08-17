Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Greets Lalu Yadav With Roses On His Arrival From Delhi After A Month

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) patriarch and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav was paid a visit by incumbent Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Patna on Wednesday, August 17. In the visuals from the 10, Circular Road residence of the Yadavs, Nitish Kumar can be seen greeting Lalu Yadav with a rose as his wife and former Chief Minister of the state Rabri Devi, sons, now Ministers Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap and daughter Misa Bharati stood in the background.

Lalu Yadav earlier in the day came back from Delhi after a month-long stay. In July, he had tumbled down the stairs at his residence in Patna, fracturing his shoulders. He was undergoing treatment at a private hospital, but after his health deteriorated, he was flown to Delhi by an air ambulance and admitted to the All India Institue of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

Political dynamics drastically change in Bihar

In the past month, political dynamics in Bihar have changed drastically with Janata Dal-United (JDU) and Hindustan Awam Morcha (HAM) splitting with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and joining hands with the RJD, the Congress and the Left parties to reforge the Mahagathabandhan Alliance and form a government in Bihar.

While Nitish Kumar was made the Chief Minister, Lalu Yadav's younger son Tejashwi Yadav was made the Deputy Chief of Bihar. The CM and Deputy CM duo expanded their Cabinet on August 16, with the induction of 31 MLAs as Ministers. Lalu Yadav's elder son Tej Pratap was made the Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

The choice of Minister has been heavily criticised by the Opposition, especially the betrayed BJP. The criticism reached its peak when it came to light that Kartikeya Singh, sworn in as the Law Minister, was among the 17 accused in the kidnapping case of a person named Rajiv Ranjan Singh, and was to surrender before the Danapur Court on August 16.