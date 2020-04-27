Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Raises Issue Of Migrant Labourers And Kota Students With PM Modi

Quick links:
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, in a video conference with PM Modi, raised the issue of the violation of lockdown by few states pertaining to the ferrying of students from Kota to Uttar Pradesh.
Nitish Kumar also expressed his concern over the decision of some of the states like UP and Maharashtra to send migrant labourers back to Bihar. So far, eight migrant labourers who came back to Bihar from different states tested positive for COVID-19.
During the video conference, PM Modi hinted that the States should be prepared to take its own decision after May 3 and relaxation may be given in Green zones. Orange and Red zones will be dealt with in accordance with the protocol of the Epidemic Act.
So far, Bihar Government has provided financial assistance of Rs 1,000 each to 21 lakh migrant labourers stranded in different parts of the country. It is estimated that more than 30 lakh migrants are still stuck up across the country. Bihar faces the real challenge after May 3, once the lockdown is lifted, as a majority of the migrants would want to return back home.
With 8 migrant labourers already testing positive, Bihar Government is planning to put all the labourers under quarantine for 14 days after their screening, once they arrive on the Bihar Border after May 3.
