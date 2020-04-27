Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Raises Issue Of Migrant Labourers And Kota Students With PM Modi

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, in a video conference with PM Modi, raised the issue of the violation of lockdown by few states pertaining to the ferrying of students from Kota to Uttar Pradesh.

Nitish Kumar also expressed his concern over the decision of some of the states like UP and Maharashtra to send migrant labourers back to Bihar. So far, eight migrant labourers who came back to Bihar from different states tested positive for COVID-19.

READ | 3 More Test Positive For Covid-19 In Bihar; Total Reaches 277

Nitish Kumar raised the following issues:

The issue of Bihar students stuck in Kota. Other states have violated the protocol of lockdown as notified by the Government of India. Bihar has no problems in taking the students back to the state after proper screening. He said that the State has not violated the norms of lockdown. If the Chief Minister allows the students of Kota, then more than 30 lakh migrant labourers stuck in different parts of the country will object. Some states have said that they are planning to drop the migrant labourers from Bihar on the border. Nitish Kumar said he has no problem in taking the migrant labourers after screening and tests. Door-to-door screening on the pattern of pulse polio eradication has been done of 75 lakh families in Bihar so far.

During the video conference, PM Modi hinted that the States should be prepared to take its own decision after May 3 and relaxation may be given in Green zones. Orange and Red zones will be dealt with in accordance with the protocol of the Epidemic Act.

READ |'Intense Testing Of People Coming From Outside Bihar Needed': CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar Govt's approach to migrant labourers

So far, Bihar Government has provided financial assistance of Rs 1,000 each to 21 lakh migrant labourers stranded in different parts of the country. It is estimated that more than 30 lakh migrants are still stuck up across the country. Bihar faces the real challenge after May 3, once the lockdown is lifted, as a majority of the migrants would want to return back home.

With 8 migrant labourers already testing positive, Bihar Government is planning to put all the labourers under quarantine for 14 days after their screening, once they arrive on the Bihar Border after May 3.

READ |Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Targets Total COVID Elimination; Orders Tracking Of Contact Chains

READ |Nitish Govt Planning Plasma Therapy For COVID Patients: Bihar's Principal Health Secretary