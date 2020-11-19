Bihar Congress Leaders Offer To Quit As Poll Loss Puts Spotlight Back On Leadership Crisis

After the poll debacle in Bihar, Congress leaders in the state have called for a comprehensive review and have also sent their resignations to the party high-command. Quoting sources, news agency PTI said that top Congress leaders have offered their resignations in the wake of the party's poor show in the recently-concluded state Assembly polls.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge for Bihar Shaktisinh Gohil and other leaders have sent their resignations to the party high-command. State Congress chief Madan Mohan Jha has also offered to quit but is awaiting further directions from the Central leadership. There have been demands from a section of the Congress for a review of its Bihar poll performance, with party general secretary Tariq Anwar, warning that it is the time to act now.

It is to be noted that chaos had ensued in the Congress party during seat allotment in Bihar, and the Central leadership of the party had removed its own state chief from the poll panel. After the tickets were given in the first phase of Bihar polls, former state chiefs Chandna Bagchi and Anil Sharma accused AICC in-charge Shaktisinh Gohil, BPCC president Madan Mohan Jha and BPCC campaign committee chairman Akhilesh Prasad Singh of favouring ‘tainted and incompetent’ leaders.

Congress Infighting out in open

Sibal, one of the 23 senior Congress leaders who had expressed dissatisfaction with the party's leadership, again raised probing questions after the debacle in the Bihar Assembly election and the bypolls. In an exclusive interview with The Indian Express, he contended that the people of the country "don't consider Congress to be an effective alternative". The former Union Minister alleged that there was a reluctance to address issues within the party as the Congress Working Committee is a "nominated body".

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot publicly slammed Kapil Sibal's criticism of the party. According to Gehlot, Sibal talking about Congress' internal issues in the media had "hurt the sentiments of party workers". Recalling that Congress had emerged stronger from various crises such as those seen in 1969, 1977, 1989 and 1996, Gehlot exuded confidence in the party overcoming the current lean phase also. To buttress his point, he highlighted the formation of the UPA government in 2004 under the leadership of Congress president Sonia Gandhi. Moreover, in a stinging attack, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that those speaking against the party are free to join another party and Salman Khurshid urged the internal critics to look within themselves for flaws and contended that they should be prepared for a long struggle rather than look for short cuts to regain power, or to air their grievances in public.

Crisis in Congress

It must be noted that dissenting voices had risen in Congress party a few months ago against the backdrop of the fight between Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot in Rajasthan. Senior Congress leaders like Kapil Sibal and Ghulam Nabi Azad had then spoken openly against the Central leadership of the Gandhis, and 23 senior leaders had demanded robust reforms in the party. However, interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi was able to quash the rebellion and had assured party members of reviewing the raised demands.

Congress has been in a leadership dilemma since Rahul Gandhi quit as party chief in the post-Lok Sabha 2019 debacle. This led to a barrage of resignations from various posts. Amidst a lot of turmoil with Priyanka Vadra also being considered, Congress finally went back to their safe option and named Sonia Gandhi as its interim chief. Recently, her tenure was again extended. While some loyalists have time and again implored 50-year-old Rahul Gandhi to take back the reins of the party, this has also been met with significant opposition. Moreover, prominent Congress leaders like Jyotiraditya Scindia, Khushbu Sundar have quit the party and joined BJP.

In Bihar, Mahagathbandhan won 110 seats but failed to cross the majority mark and form its government in the state. Congress ally RJD's leader Shivanand Tiwari has blamed Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi for the debacle. However, Rahul loyalists seem to deny - Ex-Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam dismissed the remark by the RJD leader saying it is a trend to blame Rahul Gandhi. Even as revolt brews again, only time will tell if reforms and change in leadership will take place in the grand-old Congress party.

