Bihar Congress President Madan Mohan Jha Tenders Resignation; BJP Says 'Party Finished'

A part of the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar, the Congress is currently going through an internal turmoil in the state as Bihar Congress Pradesh Committee (BCPCP) President Madan Mohan Jha tendered his resignation from the post on Friday. Jha tendered his resignation in writing to Congress' National General Secretary KC Venugopal after holding a meeting with the party High Command in Delhi. The resignation has reportedly been accepted.

Having taken over the Presidentship on September 18 in 2018, a year after the removal of Ashok Choudhary, Jha was one of the prominent figures as Congress fought the 2020 Assembly elections in alliance with Rashtriya Janata Dal and Left parties like the Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation-CPIML(Liberation) and Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPIM) among others under the tag of the Mahagathbandhan. Despite the best efforts of the alliance, the NDA edged past it.

Together, the parties under the NDA pulled ahead with 125 seats against the Grand Alliance’s 110, 75 of which were secured by the RJD while the Congress and Left secured 19 and 16 seats respectively. Taking the responsibility for Congress' abysmal performance, Jha offered his resignation soon after the results were declared. However, his resignation back then was not accepted owing to the COVID pandemic situation.

'Congress will get finished'