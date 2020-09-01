Bihar Polls: Another RJD MLA Quits Party; 7th Legislator To Join JD(U) In A Fortnight

In another setback for the Rashtriya Janata Dal ahead of the Bihar Assembly polls on Tuesday, its MLA Birendra Kumar joined the ruling Janata Dal (United) in Bihar. In the last fortnight, 7 RJD MLAs have jumped ship to the JD(U). On this occasion, senior JD(U) leader and MP Rajiv Ranjan Singh stated that Kumar's entry into the party would strengthen the party. According to the Teghra MLA, he was inspired to join JD(U) because of the massive development work initiated by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

MLAs desert RJD

The exodus from the RJD began with the Lalu Prasad Yadav-led party expelling Gaighat MLA Maheshwar Prasad Yadav, Patepur MLA Prema Choudhary, and Sasaram MLA Ashok Kumar Kushwaha for 6 years on August 16. Accused of anti-party activities, these legislators joined JD(U) a day later. On August 20, three more legislators- Parsa MLA Chandrika Rai, Paliganj MLA Jai Vardhan Yadav and Keoti MLA Faraz Fatmi switched their loyalty to JD(U).

Currently, Rai's daughter is locked in a marital dispute with former Minister Tej Pratap Yadav. On the same day, the Jitan Ram Manjhi-led Hindustani Awam Morcha quit the Mahagathbandhan after spending two and a half years in the opposition alliance. Congress, Upendra Kushwaha's RLSP, and Vikassheel Insaan Party are also a part of the Mahagatbandhan.

Bihar Assembly polls

The Bihar Assembly election is expected to take place in October-November 2020. In the 2015 state polls, the Mahagatbandhan comprising RJD, JD(U) and Congress won a whopping majority with 178 seats in the 243-member Assembly under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. On the other hand, the BJP-led alliance won from only 58 constituencies.

However, a power tussle in the ruling alliance kicked off with Tejashwi Yadav's elevation as the Deputy Chief Minister and RJD's role as the single-largest party in the Bihar Assembly. On July 26, 2017, Nitish Kumar stepped down as the CM citing irreconcilable differences with RJD over corruption allegations against Tejashwi Yadav. After BJP extended support to its former ally, Kumar again took oath as the CM. The BJP top brass has consistently maintained that the JD(U) president will be the alliance's CM face in the upcoming Assembly polls.

