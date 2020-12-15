Bihar Polls, New Parliament Puja & WB Rallies Held; Parliament Session Not?: Congress

Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill on Tuesday lashed out at the Central government for postponing the winter session of Parliament this year due to coronavirus pandemic and termed it as BJP’s “sinister strategy to avoid debate questions” on farmers’ protest.

Taking to Twitter, Shergill stated that neither Bihar elections, nor political rallies in West Bengal were postponed in light of Coronavirus, but the Parliament Winter Session was postponed citing the pandemic situation, to “avoid” questions on the contentious farm laws and the subsequent protests.

Bihar Election-Not Posponed



New Parliament Building ceremony - Not Postponed



BJP Bengal rallies- Not Postponed



BUT



Parliament Winter Session - Postponed due to #Covid_19



Winter Session postponement is BJP expected sinister strategy to avoid debate,Q’s on #farmersrprotest — Jaiveer Shergill (@JaiveerShergill) December 15, 2020

No winter session of Parliament this year

For the first time since 1984, the winter session of the Parliament won't take place this year due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi confirmed on Tuesday. Responding to a query by Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the minister said in a letter that winter months are crucial for managing the pandemic in view of rising cases in the national capital. He also said that the Government hopes to bring the Budget session forward - most probably to January.

Citing the arrangements made by the Centre to conduct the Monsoon session amid the pandemic, Joshi said, "Winter months are very crucial for managing the pandemic because of the recent spurt in cases during this period, particularly in Delhi."

He added, "I have informally contacted floor leaders of various political parties and they have expressed their concern over the ongoing pandemic and opined of doing away with winter session."

Putting forth Government's intent, he said, "The govt is willing to have next session at the earliest - It would be appropriate to have a Budget session in January 2021, keeping in mind unprecedented situation created due to COVID-19."

Congress demands Winter Session

On December 2, Congress Lok Sabha leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury urged Speaker Om Birla to convene a short winter session of the House to discuss several issues including the farmers' agitation and preparation of COVID-19 vaccine. In a letter to Birla, Chowdhury said that the Winter Session of the House be convened with all the COVID-19 protocols in place to help the people understand the important issues the country is facing at present.

Listing issues like "economic slowdown, unemployment scenario, continuous stand-off along the India-China border and unabated ceasefire violation along the India-Pakistan border", Chowdhury said, "There is a need for a thorough and transparent debate/discussion on all the above-mentioned important issues."

Congress leader Manish Tewari had also demanded that the winter session of Parliament be convened at the earliest to debate various pressing issues facing the country like the ongoing farmers' protest against agriculture reform laws, Chinese aggression, and the COVID-19 crisis. The Lok Sabha MP from Anandpur Sahib in Punjab had said that parliamentarians owe it to the country to lead by example by not avoiding our duties because of COVID.

