Bihar Polls: RLSP Quits Mahagatbandhan; Upendra Kushwaha Is CM Face Of Tie-up With BSP

Ahead of the Bihar polls, the Mahagatbandhan received a setback with former Union Minister Upendra Kushwaha-led Rashtriya Lok Samta Party's exit from the alliance. Addressing the media on Tuesday, Kushwaha announced that his party will fight the Bihar polls in alliance with the BSP and Janwadi Party Socialist. This comes amid RLSP's increasing dissatisfaction with the RJD leadership.

Confirming this development, BSP supremo Mayawati declared Kushwaha as the Chief Ministerial candidate for the Bihar Assembly election. She opined that the state was in dire need of a "historic change". She added that the main aim of this alliance was to bring prosperity and resolve issues such as poverty and unemployment.

BSP president Mayawati remarked, "We have decided to fight this election as a part of an alliance. There is a dire need in Bihar for historic change. Keeping in mind our party's ideology and principles, BSP has allied with former Union Minister Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Samta Party and others to contest the Bihar polls. Upendra Kushwaha also made this announcement earlier in the day. If this alliance receives the blessings of the people of Bihar, then Upendra Kushwaha will become the Chief Minister. The main aim of this alliance is to bring prosperity to Bihar and eliminate problems such as poverty, unemployment, and floods."

Bihar Assembly election

The Bihar Assembly has a strength of 243 members out of which 38 seats are reserved for SC and two for ST. In the 2015 state polls, the Mahagatbandhan comprising RJD, JD(U) and Congress won a whopping majority with 178 seats under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. On the other hand, the BJP-led alliance won from only 58 constituencies.

On July 26, 2017, Nitish Kumar stepped down as the CM citing irreconcilable differences with RJD over corruption allegations against Tejashwi Yadav and joined hands with its former ally BJP. The upcoming Assembly election will be held in 3 phases- October 28, November 3 and November 7. To decongest polling stations, the voting time has been increased by one hour. Thus, people will be able to cast their votes from 7 am to 6 pm barring for the areas affected by Left-wing extremism. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.

