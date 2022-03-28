Birbhum Violence: CPI(M) Slams Mamata On 'conspiracy' Claim; 'undertake Serious Probe'

Hitting out at West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee for alleging a "conspiracy" in the Birbhum violence, CPI(M) urged her to conduct a serious investigation into the incident. Speaking to the media on Sunday, WB CPI(M) secretary Mohammad Salim accused her of being a "conspirator" in several incidents even when she was an opposition leader in the state. For instance, he alleged that Banerjee had tried to dislodge the erstwhile Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee-led CPI(M) government in connivance with RSS and international agencies.

CPI(M) leader Mohammad Salim remarked, "Since she (Mamata Banerjee) was appointed the opposition leader, she was involved in these kinds of conspiracies together with central agencies, some international agencies, fundamental groups, Maoist groups. You have heard of Kishenji. You have heard of the Jnaneshwari incident."

"She is one of the conspirators. When she says about this, I take it seriously. She is the Chief Minister, not the opposition leader. Is it the case to announce from the rooftop going to Darjeeling Hill and announce that there is a conspiracy? As the police Minister, the whole system is under her control. She must undertake some serious investigation and inquiry to find out whatever conspiracy she is talking about," the former parliamentarian added.

The Birbhum violence

In a ghastly incident on the night of March 21, 6 women and 2 children were charred to death after miscreants set several houses on fire in the Bogtai village on the outskirts of Rampurhat in the Birbhum district of West Bengal. This came a few hours after TMC panchayat leader Bhadu Sheikh was killed in a bomb attack. The state government set up a three-member SIT headed by ADG (CID) Gyanwant Singh to probe the matter. This also led to a fresh war of words between Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and the CM with the former observing that the state is in grip of "violence culture and lawlessness".

Subsequently, the post-mortem report revealed that the victims of the Birbhum violence including women and children were badly beaten up before being burnt alive. On March 25, the Calcutta High Court directed the CBI to probe this case and asked the SIT to stop its investigation. So far, over 22 persons including local TMC leader Anarul Hossain have been arrested in connection with this matter.