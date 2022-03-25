Birbhum Violence: TMC Calls Roopa Ganguly's Emotional Outburst In Rajya Sabha 'a Drama'

After Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Roopa Ganguly broke down and shouted 'we have a right to live,' while discussing the Birbhum Massacre in Rajya Sabha, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Dola Sen on Friday termed Ganguly's break down a 'drama', further saying that the BJP MP is a big actress as she had played the character of 'Draupadi' in Mahabharata.

Speaking to ANI, the TMC MP said, "Today in Rajya Sabha, BJP MP Roopa Ganguly did a lot of drama by accusing West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. She started crying as well, we all know she's a big actress, she has shown that while portraying Mahabharat's 'Draupadi'."

She added, "On behalf of TMC, we protested & raised slogans because, like WB Governor, Rajya Sabha Dy Chairman Harivansh, who adjourned the house for 15-20 mins, has started behaving in line with BJP. He enlisted the state subject in zero-hour intentionally... we condemn it."

Roopa Ganguly breaks down in Rajya Sabha over Birbhum killings

BJP MP Roopa Ganguly on Friday broke down and shouted 'we have a right to live' while discussing the Birbhum Massacre in Rajya Sabha, seeking Presidential rule in the state after at least eight people, including two juveniles, were charred to death in Rampurhat's Bogtui village.

Speaking at the Rajya Sabha, the BJP MP said, "8 people died, the point is that they were burnt alive. The point is that illegal weapons are kept. Being a Bengali shouldn't be a crime. We demand President's rule in West Bengal."

Birbhum Violence: 8 people burnt alive after being brutally beaten

After Trinamool Congress leader Bhadu Sheikh was murdered in Rampurhat in the Birbhum area, it had sent a shock wave around the district, following which, more than 12 houses were burnt. At least eight people were killed in the subsequent fire outbreak. Following this, the West Bengal government constituted a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the death of those who died in Birbhum after the houses were set on fire for revenge. This also led to another round of war of words between West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and CM Mamata Banerjee.

Calcutta High Court transfers case to CBI

The Calcutta High Court on Friday transferred the investigation into the Rampurhat killings to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The High Court has instructed the state SIT to not carry out any further investigation in the matter, refusing to stay its order. The court has ordered the CBI to submit a progress report on the next date of hearing i.e. on April 7.