BJP Aims Over 75 Seats From UP In 2024 Lok Sabha Polls, Says UP Deputy Chief Minister

After taking the oath of office on Friday, Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya stated that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) aims to win more than 75 seats out of 80 in Uttar Pradesh in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"Our road map is the Lok Kalyan Sankalp Matra (Manifesto)." We will work in accordance with it and meet our deadlines. Going forward, our goal is to win 75 seats or more in the Lok Sabha elections in 2024," Maurya stated.

Maurya further added that the Yogi Adityanath led BJP government will continue to work for the welfare of the poor under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “With the second consecutive term of BJP under the leadership of PM Modi, we will continue working for the welfare of the poor,” he said.

In the 2017 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won 62 out of 80 seats.

Yogi Adityanath Sworn In As UP Chief Minister

Governor Anandiben Patel swore in Yogi Adityanath this evening in front of a crowd of more than 50,000 people at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. The gala event was attended by guests like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and numerous Union Ministers. The oath-taking event was also attended by Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states and party leaders.

Himachal’s CM Jai Ram Thakur congratulates too

Extending greetings Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Jai Ram Thakur, said that the triumph of the BJP in the assembly elections is the outcome of hard work by the party's top leadership. "Congratulations to Uttar Pradesh's new government." The BJP government was re-formed as a result of the efforts of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP National President J. P. Nadda," Thakur added. "I congratulate Yogi Adityanath on becoming the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh," Manohar Lal Khattar, the Chief Minister of Haryana, stated. I also congratulate the state's citizens."

Pramod Sawant, the newly-elected Chief Minister of Goa, who also secured the BJP's victory in his state's recent assembly elections, conveyed his best wishes to his party's colleagues in Uttar Pradesh. "Congratulations to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. "I also congratulate all of the ministers who were sworn in today," Sawant remarked.

(With inputs from ANI)