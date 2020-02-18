Karnataka BJP Rushes To Dismiss Claims Of Coup Against CM Yediyurappa; 'govt Rock Solid'

BJP spokesperson G. Madhusudhana on Tuesday said that the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) government in Karnataka is as solid as rock and there is no rebellion. This statement comes after an alleged rift erupted after the cabinet expansion under Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa that took place in the first week of February.

While 10 MLAs including Ramesh Jarkiholi, Anand Singh, K Sudhakar, and BA Basavaraja took oath as cabinet ministers at Raj Bhawan in Bengaluru, new MLAs who joined the BJP after they deserted the previous JDS-Congress government did not get a berth.

Speaking to a news daily, G. Madhusudhana said that nothing can make the government unstable as the party has its own strength. He further added that there is no chance of the displacement of the government.

Earlier sources had said that the disgruntled leaders had a meeting at BJP minister Jagadish Shettar's residence on Monday. However, Madhusudhana said that he has no knowledge about the MLAs' meeting at Jagdish Shettar's home. He said there is no alternative to BJP in the state as well as Centre.

Education Minister accuses opposition of cheap political tricks

Meanwhile, Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar said this could be the handiwork of opposition parties and added that the opposition is resorting to all sorts of cheap political tricks. Furthermore, Sudhakar said that all the BJP leaders in Karnataka have the highest trust and faith in Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa.

However, as per sources, Yediyurappa is likely to expand his cabinet again. Sources also say that another coup can happen that might result in fall of the Yediyurappa government.

Cabinet expansion

In July this year, 14 MLAs from the Congress and 3 from the JDS quit the Assembly. As the 17 rebels stayed away from the Assembly, the Congress-JD-S government fell during a trust vote on July 23, as a result of which BJP government under Yediyurappa was formed on July 26. However, on July 25 and 28, then-Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar issued two orders under the anti-defection law, disqualifying the 17 MLAs from the House and barring them from contesting elections during the tenure of the current Assembly. The MLAs then moved the Supreme Court asking that the Speaker’s orders be quashed. The Congress and JD(S) too approached the court.

In a big relief to the 17 disqualified MLAs, the Supreme Court on November 13 said that the MLAs can contest the upcoming by-polls in the state. The Supreme Court upheld the decision of the disqualification of the MLAs by the speaker. However, the apex court struck down the period of disqualification. Out of the 15 state assembly constituencies where the bypolls were held, BJP had won 12 seats, Congress had won 2 and JDS drew a blank.

