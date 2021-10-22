BJP Bats For 'nationalist' Capt. Amarinder Singh, Says 'No Comparison With Navjot Sidhu'

Keeping its stance clear, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday asserted that there was 'no comparison' between Congress Punjab chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

Calling Captain Amarinder a political institution, BJP leader Harjeet Singh Grewal credited Singh for winning the elections for the Congress twice in Punjab despite the anger of Sikhs against the party. Having said that, Harjeet Singh Grewal added that Congress was habitual to insulting senior leaders, like Captain Amarinder Singh.

On September 18, Captain Amarinder Singh had tendered his resignation as the Chief Minister of Punjab. Briefing the media thereafter, Capt. Amarinder Singh had asserted that he was exiting the party due to the humiliation he had faced.

He had also made it clear that his exit from the party should not be taken as his exit from politics, and that he would play an intrinsic part in the assembly elections scheduled in the state for 2022. He had added that he was in talks with his friends and family, and had all options open, be it joining another party or forming his own party.

Finally after making his decision, Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday informed that he will form his own party in the state of Punjab.

"The battle for Punjab’s future is on. Will soon announce the launch of my own political party to serve the interests of Punjab & its people, including our farmers who’ve been fighting for their survival for over a year," he said.

"Hopeful of a seat arrangement with @BJP4India in 2022 Punjab Assembly polls if #FarmersProtest is resolved in farmers’ interest. Also looking at an alliance with like-minded parties such as breakaway Akali groups, particularly Dhindsa & Brahmpura factions," he added in the post on his Twitter account.

'Captain's ideology similar to that of BJP'

Referring to Captain Amarinder Singh's announcement of an alliance with BJP, Harjeet Singh Grewal asserted that they had similar ideologies.

"Captain talks of the nationalist. We are nationalist," he said adding that the Central leadership was mulling over Captain's offer and will soon make a decision. "Where else will he get such a platform?" the BJP leader added.