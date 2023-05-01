BJP Calls The Kerala Story A Work Of Art As Left, Congress Gun For Ban

The trailer of the film The Kerala Story triggered a political storm in the southern state with the Left and Congress calling it a piece of propaganda and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) calling the film a work of art. Directed by Sudipto Sen, the film is said to be about the 'ISIS brides' of Kerala. The trailer of the film says 32,000 girls in Kerala went missing and subsequently joined ISIS, the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, the radical extremist group.

While Congress and the ruling CPI(M) have been gunning for a ban on the film, the BJP has said one can't say a film is a piece of propaganda without watching it. The Kerala Story releases on May 5.

'You can't just call a film propaganda...'

BJP spokesperson Tom Vadakkan asked, "Which CM comments on a film and calls it propaganda without watching it?" "You can't just say a film is false or is just a propaganda without watching it," Vadakkan said, adding these people did not come forward when the 'baseless' BBC documentary was released which tried to paint a false picture of the Gujarat riots.

Vadakkan further said Congress and the Left are indulging in appeasement politics and they are doing it to appease a section of society.

#LIVE | Left and Congress call 'The Kerala Story' a propaganda and a calculated conspiracy of BJP. Tom Vadakkan, BJP spokesperson speaks to Republic on the same.#TheKeralaStory #Congress #BJP #TomVadakkan pic.twitter.com/RA8iZF4SCo — Republic (@republic) May 1, 2023

Meanwhile, Kerala BJP leader Gopalakrishna lashed out at the Congress and the Left and said, "This LDF-UDF both are only the pseudo-secular parties, who get votes from the muslims, and that is why they want to give maximum support to the extremist, the terrorist outfits, as well as love-jihad and jihads. The BJP and the people of Kerala are welcoming the cinema and it should be screened," speaking to Republic.

BJP calls out appeasement politics in Kerala

"The chief minister didn't take any action against raising slogans propagated by the Popular Front saying that they are the enemies of the Christians and Hindus. Nearly 3,000 girls were converted to Islam, married and then sent to Syria to join IS. The DGP's (Director General of Police) report also stated that the sleeper cells of ISIS are here in Kerala. Love-jihad is continuing in Kerala and the Congress and the Communist are supporting it. These people are just appeasing Muslim people," remarked Gopalakrishna.

Kerala state BJP president K Surendran said, "The presence of IS in the state can't be denied. The terror outfit has a very strong presence in the Southern state and one cannot deny the recruitment to the IS from the state." He added the CM knows the exact figures of IS recruitment from Kerala.