BJP Flays Congress' Rajasthan Govt For Increased Crime Against Women, Blames CM Gehlot

The BJP on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the Congress-ruled Rajasthan government over the rise in crime rate in the state. BJP leader and Lok Sabha MP from Jaipur Rajyavardhan Rathore addressed a press conference to apprise the rise in incidents of crime in the state.

"Rajasthan, unfortunately, stands first in crime rate in the country. Crime against women is also highest in Rajasthan. The State is moving towards number one spot for crime and atrocities against Dalit," Rathore said.

Targeting the CM Ashok Gehlot-led state government, BJP's Rathore alleged that the government had allegedly given a free pass to all to commit crime because it wanted to stay in power.

"There is a loyalty test in the Government. Be loyal to Chief Minister (Ashok Gehlot) and do whatever you want in your own constituency. This is why the situation has gone from bad to worse," BJP's Rathore said indicating that the law and order situation is alarming in Rajasthan.

Increase in crime against women in Rajasthan: Rathore

"There has been a 50% rise in crime against till 2020 and seven incidents of gang rapes reported in last 15 days," Rathore said. According to Rajyavardhan Rathore, there has been a 37% increase in crime against women during the lockdown.

Highlighting the incidents of crime against women, Rathore said, "I am quoting from your (media) reports. In 30 days, 550 cases reported. A hungry woman begging for food gets raped during the lockdown. A girl who goes to dry clothes on her terrace gets abducted. Don't stand on a bus stand in Rajasthan because people get abducted from there also. A woman who goes to graze her cows gets kidnapped. These are incidents of gang rapes."

"13,750 rape cases occurred in 2020, all because Congress government has given up and adjudicated its mandate to govern. They have only one objected - remain in power irrespective of what happens," Rathore said while strongly lashing out at the Rajasthan government.

He said there shouldn't be any discrimination in terms of caste creed or religion while dealing with any crime as he spoke about an incident in which a man named Krishna Valmiki was beaten to death. Rathore revealed that those responsible for his death belonged to a certain community while he alleged that the administration has maintained silence in the matter.

"I am not going by religion. There shouldn't be any discrimination on the basis of religion but those who were involved in the killing were Qureshi, Rayees, Imran, Soheil, Shahid, Akhtar Ali. But there is silence and law and order machinery is not working," Rathore said.

'MLAs secured and protected, not civilians'

Rathore also highlighted how the Ashok Gehlot led Government sent its MLAs to highly secured five-star hotels during the Sachin Pilot led rebellion last year while adding that the government has forgotten to protect its citizens.

Addressing the same press conference, BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma called the Congress government a "rapist government" and reminded that it is the same government, under which the Bhawri Devi case happened. She lashed out on the "photo op" by the Congress leaders including the likes of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra during the Hathras case, while she pointed out their absence and lack of attention over crime against women in Rajasthan.