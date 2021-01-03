BJP Is Making Its Hype: RJD's Shivanand Tiwari On US Firm's 'PM Modi Most Popular' Rating

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi was rated as 'most popular head of Government' by an American research firm Morning Consult, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) veteran Shivanand Tiwari said that this result has no meaning. Asking what PM Modi has done for the country that he has reached on the top, Shivanand Tiwari said that BJP is making a hype out of it. While stating that there are poor people living in the country, he said that COVID-19 lockdown was imposed in an aristocratic manner.

PM Modi rated top among world leaders by US research firm

Morning Consult, an American research firm which carries out surveys and researches globally said in its latest survey that over 75% people approve of Modi while 20% disapprove, making the net approval ratings of PM Modi at 55%, which is said to be the highest among the world leaders. Approval ratings are based on a seven-day moving average of adult residents in each country, and samples sizes vary by country. The research firm tracked the approval rating for governmental leaders in Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, South Korea, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

BJP National President JP Nadda too hailed PM Modi for having earned the trust of the people of the country. He took to Twitter to state that PM has yet again emerged the most popular head of Government for his efficient handling of various issues and management of the COVID-19 crisis.

Our Hon PM @narendramodi Ji rated highest among world leaders by American research firm Morning Consult. Our PM has yet again emerged the most popular head of Government for his efficient handling of various issues and management of the COVID-19 crisis. — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) January 2, 2021

Approval ratings of all the prominent global leaders tracked by Morning Consult

[Image credit: snip from Morning Consult website]

PM Modi's approval and disapproval ratings

[Image credit: snip from Morning Consult website]

Observations of the research

The blue line in the above snip depicts the approval rating for PM Modi while the red one shows his disapproval rating, making the net approval rating stood at 55%. The other leaders who have witnessed a rise in their popularity include Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.