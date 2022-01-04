'BJP Jolted By New Liquor Policy; Committing Hooliganism On Delhi Streets': Manish Sisodia

The Bharatiya Janata Party's 'chakka jam' protest against Delhi government’s new excise policy evoked a strong reaction from the Aam Aadmi Party on Monday as Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia accused the BJP of “hooliganism” on city streets on the pretext of protest.

In a statement, Sisodia alleged that the BJP has “age-old ties” with Delhi’s liquor mafia and they were “looting” Rs 3,500 crore of state revenue to fill their pockets. “The BJP is committing hooliganism on the streets of Delhi, damaging public property because the source of their theft has been plugged. The public won’t forgive them,” he said.

Maintaining that the number of liquor shops in Delhi has not gone up, he added that the new excise policy of the Kejriwal government stopped 'revenue theft' of over 3,500 crores.

"BJP has been completely jolted by the new excise policy. BJP leaders will not be able to fill their pockets illegally and are now crying loudly. No new liquor shop has been opened in Delhi after 2015 due to the policy of the Kejriwal government. The government is now using this recovered revenue for the public interest."

The statement said the previous system of allotment of shops was flawed. In several wards, there were 10 to 15 liquor shops, and in some, none at all. “Earlier, there were about 2,000 illegal liquor shops. While taking action on illegal liquor in Delhi, about seven lakh illicit liquor bottles were seized. Apart from this, 1,864 FIRs and 1,000 vehicles were confiscated,” Sisodia said.

Sisodia said the BJP was upset with the government’s ban on theft and that is why it was troubling the public. “DTC buses bought with people’s taxes are being vandalized. BJP workers are puncturing their tires. This shows the anti-people mentality of BJP. I strongly condemn the hooliganism that the BJP created on the streets of Delhi today,” he alleed.

Two crore people of Delhi are deeply saddened by the “violence by the BJP”, he added. Sisodia said people will never forgive the BJP for this shameful display.

Delhi BJP's 'chakka jam' leads to traffic woes

Delhi BJP workers staged a “chakka jam” protest against the government’s new excise policy on Monday and blocked roads at different locations in the national capital, leading to traffic snarls at important stretches. Commuters had a harrowing time due to the traffic snarls caused by the protest.

Key roads that were affected by the protest include the ITO crossing, Vikas Marg from Laxmi Nagar to ITO, the road near Akshardham temple, National Highway 24, Noida-Delhi Link Road, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Mother Dairy Road, and the Signature Bridge road.

Pictures circulating on social media showed tires of Delhi Transport Corporation buses deflated allegedly by the protesters. Delhi BJP general secretary Harsh Malhotra, however, said although his party called for the ‘chakka jam’, some mischievous elements joined the protest and indulged in vandalism.

(With inputs from agency)