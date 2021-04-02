BJP Meets EC Over Nandigram Chaos, Complaints Against Mamata For Disrupting Polling

After the chaos in Nandigram on Thursday during polling, a BJP delegation led by Shishir Bajoria met with the Election Commission on Friday noon and registered a strong protest against TMC chief Mamata Banerjee's actions. Accusing the TMC chief, who is contesting from Nandigram, of disrupting the polling on Thursday, Bajoria has said that another BJP delegation will approach the central election commission in New Delhi as well. While Mamata Banerjee has been accusing central forces and the EC of 'aiding' the BJP in the polling process, the BJP on the other hand has asserted that it is satisfied by the election body's actions to control the Nandigram chaos.

Addressing the media after their meeting with the EC on Friday, Shishir Bajoria said that the BJP refrained from approaching the election body yesterday as they did not want to create 'additional pressure'. Underlining that Section 144 of the CrPC has been imposed in Nandigram in view of the polling, the BJP alleged that Mamata Banerjee had run over the law by creating chaos at the polling booth.

"We did not come yesterday because we did not want to create additional pressure on the EC. TMC is levelling allegations every day, and they are pressurising the EC on various issues. Yesterday Mamata Banerjee went to Nandigram. She went to booth 7 and sat there for 2 hours. A candidate can always go to the booth but she should not break the laws," the BJP delegation said.

"Maybe she thought is she reduced the speed of voting, she can lose my less margin. Because of her, the voting process slowed down. We are satisfied by whatever EC has done," Shishir Bajoria said while addressing the media. READ | Mamata Banerjee blames CRPF for chaos in Nandigram on polling day

BJP lodges complaint with WB CEO

BJP files a complaint with Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), West Bengal, "against CM Mamata Banerjee over repeated threats and intimidation to BJP supporters at public rally in Goghat, Hoogly." pic.twitter.com/6fEwHDwf54 — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2021

EC to probe Mamata's rigging claim

As the most intense poll battle in West Bengal came to an end on Thursday, followed by a bitter war of words between Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her former confidante Suvendu Adhikari with both sides alleging voter suppression in the high-profile constituency of Nandigram. The Chief Electoral Officer of West Bengal released a statement after the polling concluded on Thursday, saying that action is being taken over violations of EC rules in some regions.

Regarding CM Mamata Banerjee’s allegations of poll rigging, the Chief Electoral Officer said, “We are checking and monitoring everything. We have the machinery and people are also deployed everywhere. Everything is normal. Action is being taken wherever needed.” The Election Commission also quashed Mamata Banerjee’s allegations of crowding at polling station no 7 at the Nandigram seat saying that voting was not disrupted at any moment in the region.

Mamata blames central forces

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has alleged that the Central forces had a role in the chaos which ensued at the Gokulnagar polling booth in Nandigram. The TMC on Thursday had lodged a complaint before the Election Commission against CRPF jawans who have been deployed in the state for the conduct of polls, accusing the jawans of not allowing the polling agents to work and beating them up. However, the CRPF in its defence has refuted all the allegations calling them baseless.

"My humble regards to the Election Commission, but I want to say that it is not the EC which is conducting the election. It is Home Minister Amit Shah who is conducting the election. I respect the CRPF, but since yesterday night they have spread chaos in Nandigram, like how BSF carries out violence here when they shoot you. I will request to the Central Forces to not spread chaos with help of BJP," said the WB CM.



