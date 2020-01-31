Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar Praises President's Address In Parliament

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar praised President Ram Nath Kovind's address at the joint session of parliament on Friday. The address was very balanced and sorted, keeping in mind the needs of the country's citizens, Tomar said.

"President said that the work done by the central government has further solidified the roots of new India. He also requested the citizens to keep in mind not only the rights of the citizens but also the responsibilities that come with it," Tomar said after the joint session of Parliament.

He made the statement after the President's address to the joint sitting of Parliament.

"To my mind, his address was essential, in order to propel people of the country to become responsible citizens. The nation will get inspiration for this speech and will stay vigilant towards their responsibilities," said the BJP leader.

Speaking on the interruption during President's speech by the Opposition members, Tomar said," Our country is a democratic country. We have given room for criticism and protest."

In reply to the opposition party for accusing BJP leaders of inspiring violence in the country, he said, "Congress has left nothing to talk about and at this point they are directionless."

President's address at Parliament

President Ram Nath Kovind said on Friday that the country has started moving towards "suraaj" (good governance) and the government was seeking to attain the objective by transforming work culture in government, using technology and promoting healthy competition at the grassroots. Addressing the joint sitting of two Houses of Parliament, the President said August 1 this year marks the 100th death anniversary of the great freedom fighter Bal Gangadhar Tilak who had given the clarion call that 'Swaraj is our birthright'.

"After attainment of Swaraj, the nation has now started moving towards Suraaj. Moving rapidly towards the goal of Suraaj, my Government is working at three levels - transforming the work culture in Government and strengthening institutions, use of modern technology to promote transparency and promoting healthy competition and public participation at the grassroots level", said the President.

