BJP MLA Enters Rajasthan Assembly With A Basket Of Locusts, Seeks Compensation For Farmers

BJP MLA Bihari Lal Nokha on Friday walked in the Rajasthan Assembly with a basket of locusts on Friday to draw the attention of the state government towards its increasing menace in the fields of Rajasthan. The BJP MLA has demanded swift action from the state government to compensate the farmers whose crops have been destroyed by the locusts.

READ | After a month, locust menace resurfaces in north Gujarat

"The farmers in the state have faced huge losses due to the locust menace and the government should pay them their compensation. Over seven lakh hectares of crops have been damaged," Nokha informed.

Nokha also asserted that he will speak to the government official regarding the issue. "We demand the state government to not waste time and help the farmers in Rajasthan. They have been affected due to locusts that have emanated from the desert area of Pakistan. I have come here to speak to the government and work out some relief measures", he said.

READ | Locust outbreak, most serious in 25 years, hits East Africa

Rajasthan experiences worst locust attack in 2 decades

Rajasthan is experiencing the worst locust attack in 26 years. The locust attack has not just destroyed their crops but has also affected their livelihood. Earlier this month Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot met the farmers of Barmer whose crops has been destroyed in locust attack. Agriculture secretary K.S Pannu has advised farmers not to panic as the officials of the department are in constant touch with the agriculture expert and the Government of India, who are monitoring the situation.

READ | Gehlot seeks PM's help to check locust attack in Rajasthan

Eleven districts of the state are facing the worst locust attack and the control measures have been undertaken on 3.70 lakh hectares of affected land, officials said. Locust, colloquially known as 'Tiddi Dal' in North India, is a kind of a grasshopper that usually move in large numbers and devour the crop wherever they settle. Locust attacks are being reported in parts of Rajasthan bordering Pakistan.

(With inputs from ANI)

READ | Need Centre's support for locust control in western Rajasthan: Ashok Gehlot