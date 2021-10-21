BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde Writes To CEAT MD Over Aamir Khan Ad Hurting Hindu Sentiments

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and former Minister of State Anantkumar Hegde expressed displeasure over a recent tyre brand advertisement featuring Aamir Khan. The leader penned a letter to CEAT MD & CEO Anant Vardhan Goenka over the advertisement and claimed that it had caused 'unrest' among a religious community.

In the letter, BJP MP Hegde first lauded the message to not burst firecrackers on the streets. However, the former MoS for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship then asked Goenka to raise the issue of blocking roads during another religious festival. Hegde also asked Goenka to highlight the issue of noise pollution because of the religious events in his ads.

Anantkumar Hegde writes to CEAT MD on Aamir Khan's ad

In the aforementioned advertisement, Aamir Khan plays the role of a cricket fan. In the video, he tells the other members of the society that if their team performs well, they will also burst firecrackers. He then states that the firecrackers were meant to be burst only in the society and not on the roads.

A voiceover then narrates that one day everyone would be socially responsible to think in the way Aamir Khan's character does. Then visuals of the society members, including Aamir's characters, not following the plan, and going ahead and bursting crackers on the streets are seen. The voiceover then shares how one should take care of their car tyres before social awareness is in place, with the reference to the company's product.

In the letter, Hegde stated that Goenka's 'concern to public issues needs applause.' However, the BJP Member of Parliament from Uttara Karnataka then pointed out that religious events by a community cause 'vehicles like ambulances and firefighter vehicles' being stuck in traffic and 'causing grave losses.' On sound pollution, he said it was 'beyond permissible limits.'

'It is causing great inconvenience to people suffering from different ailments and taking rest, people working in different establishments and teachers teaching in classrooms. Actually, this list of sufferers is very long and only a few are mentioned here," he added.

Further, he also accused Aamir Khan of allegedly 'hurting the sentiments' of the community.