BJP MP GVL Rao Gives Zero Hour Notice In Rajya Sabha Over Desecration Of Temples In AP

BJP Member of Parliament (MP) GVL Narasimha Rao on Tuesday has given a Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha, seeking "action against culprits responsible for attacks on Hindu temples in Andhra Pradesh".

In December, last year, a Lord Ram idol was desecrated at Ramateertham in the Vizianagaram district after which a group of BJP workers staged a protest at the temple premises. Two days after the incident, the hands and legs of the Subrahmanyeswara Swamy idol were found broken in a temple in Rajamahendravaram. Two months prior to the two mentioned cases, the chariot of the famous Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Antarvedi of East Godavari district was allegedly gutted in a fire mishap on September 6, 2020.

These incidents kicked up a furor in the state with opposition parties hitting out at the government for failing to protect the temples. There were more than 125 incidents of desecration and vandalism in various temples across the state since YS Jagan Mohan Reddy took over, some opposition party leaders in the state have claimed.

Political storm in AP over the desecration of temples

Earlier this month, The incidents of desecration of idols in some temples in Andhra Pradesh triggered a political storm with opposition parties lashing out at the Jagan government, holding it solely responsible for the attacks. Retaliating, ruling YSR Congress leaders accused Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu of hatching a conspiracy to provoke antipathy towards the government.

The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister had later termed the desecration of temples in the state as 'political guerrilla warfare" and wondered who would benefit from such acts."These people are not even sparing God and dragging him into politics. They have no fear of God nor do they revere him, except that they seek to derive political benefit in the name of God," the Chief Minister remarked without naming anyone.

Former Andhra Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had remarked, "In the last 19 months, over 125 attacks took place on temples. These attacks were going on according to a premeditated plan. Over 23 idols were demolished in six temples at Pithapuram. Durgamma temple was brought down in Guntur."

The state government had removed former Union Minister P Ashok Gajapati Raju as the Ramateertham temple chairman, alleging that he failed to discharge his legitimate duties and address the issues relating to the security aspects of the temple.

