BJP MP Urges Health Minister To Include Media Persons In Priority List For Covid Vaccine

As vaccination commenced across the country against COVID-19 for frontline workers on Saturday, BJP MP Shankar Lalwani wrote a letter to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, seeking the inclusion of media persons in the priority category, stating they have also worked hard during the pandemic.

"Media persons are also working hard during this difficult period of COVID-19. I request you to provide them vaccine on priority so that they can continue their work without any worry," said Lalwani, MP from Indore, in his letter.

READ | MP Vaccine Drive: My Turn Will Come In the Third Phase, Says CM

He also congratulated the Health Minister on the successful vaccination drive on Saturday and hailed India's initiative under PM Modi's guidance.

"India has set an example in providing vaccination, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and your guidance. I congratulate you as the vaccination has started across the country for frontline workers," he added.

Health care worker Asha Pawar was the first person to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in Indore. She was given the vaccine jab at MY Hospital. Madhya Pradesh Minister Tulsi Silavat, MLA Mahendra Hardia, and Lalwani were also present on the occasion. Four other hospitals - Aurobindo Hospital, Rajshri Apollo, Bombay Hospital, and ESIC began the vaccination drive on January 16.

READ | MP Sees 365 COVID-19 Cases, 5 Deaths, 793 Recoveries

Over 9,500 healthcare workers vaccinated in MP

A total of 9,564 frontline workers were inoculated in Madhya Pradesh on the first day of the nationwide drive. The registered beneficiaries were welcomed with flowers in some vaccination centres, while in Gwalior, the doctor performed puja at a Hanuman temple before the drive began.

As of 5 pm, 9,564 persons had received the jab at 150 centres across Madhya Pradesh, while only eight cases of minor Adverse Event Following Immunization (side effects) were reported, said health officials. As many as 4.17 lakh healthcare workers are to be administered the vaccine in the first phase in the state. MP has received 5,06,500 doses of Covishield vaccine so far.

READ | MP: Healthcare Workers Vouch For Safety Of COVID-19 Vaccine

READ | With 'puja' And Flowers, Vaccination Drive Begins In MP

(Inputs from ANI)