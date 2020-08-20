BJP MPs Write To Lok Sabha Speaker On Facebook Row; Allege Shashi Tharoor Flouted Rules

Hitting out at Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology's Chairman Shashi Tharoor - two BJP MPs - Rajyavardhan Rathore and Nishikant Dubey have written to Speaker Om Birla claiming he has flouted parliamentary rules regarding the Facebook row. Reiterating that BJP was not against summoning Facebook officials, Rathore who is the committee member stated that Tharoor discussed the process with media instead of the committee members. Meanwhile, Dubey has asked for the removal of Tharoor as chairman of the parliament committee.

BJP MPs claim Tharoor flouted committee rules

Wrote to Om Birla against Parliamentary IT Committee's Chairman (Shashi Tharoor) as he flouted rules. We're not against representative of any org being called but he (Tharoor) instead of discussing with us, discusses with media: R Rathore, BJP & Committee member over Facebook row pic.twitter.com/Njx8Z4dC11 — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2020

Earlier on Sunday, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor- who heads the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology, has hinted that the social media giant may be pulled up. Moreover, Congress has written to Facebook seeking a probe into officials after Facebook's selective practice of applying 'anti-hate speech' rules was reported in the Wall Street Journal (WSJ). Meanwhile, Facebook's Ankhi Das has filed a complaint against threats received to her and a Chhattisgarh journalist has filed an FIR against Das for promoting hate-speech. BJP, on the other hand, has denied any affiliation with Facebook, slamming the Congress' allegations.

What does the WSJ report claim?

The American newspaper Wall Street Journal claimed that BJP's Telangana MLA T Raja Singh had often made communal and incendiary speeches that were posted on Facebook, clashing with the company's hate speech rules. The report claims that inspite of the posts allegedly violating Facebook's hate-speech rules and qualifying as dangerous, Facebook India's top public-policy executive Ankhi Das had claimed that punishing violations by BJP would 'damage the company's business prospects in India'. Apart from Singh, three other BJP leaders or Hindutva groups were allegedly flagged by Facebook for hate-speech.

The report further points out that Facebook has faced issues to launch its telecommunications service - Free Basics in 2016 from the Modi government, as it violated net neutrality. The report further stated that while some of Singh's posts were removed by Facebook, the social media giant has demoted Singh's account to a non-verified, unofficial account without a blue tick. Citing preferential treatment by Facebook, WSJ points to the removal of thousands of Congress-linked Pakistan military posts and several BJP-linked fake news pages prior to the Lok Sabha elections. While Facebook publically disclosed the deletion of the Congress-linked accounts, it allegedly did not disclose the removal of the BJP-linked posts.

