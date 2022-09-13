Last Updated:

West Bengal BJP Nabanna Rally: HC Seeks Report; Warns Cops Against Illegal Detention

Dramatic scenes unfolded in West Bengal as BJP took out its 'Nabanna March'-- a rally in protest against the alleged corrupt practices of the Mamata Banerjee-led government today. Notably, the West Bengal Police has denied permission for the saffron party's march to the state secretariat. Subsequently, top BJP leaders including Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari were detained.

Akhil Oka
Nabanna rally
21:06 IST, September 13th 2022
The Debate on the Bengal battle, tune in to watch:-

 

20:35 IST, September 13th 2022
Amid BJP's state-wide protest, another setback for Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal govt

Calcutta High Court set aside reappointment of Calcutta University Vice-Chancellor, saying 'West Bengal government has no authority to do so as per provisions of the varsity's Act'. 

20:00 IST, September 13th 2022
'People are watching': BJP warns TMC

BJP's Dilip Ghosh claimed the people of West Bengal are repenting for electing TMC. "The police lathi-charged the protesters even in the police station. The people are watching what is happening. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has lost all confidence as all the corruption is out in the open," he told reporters. 

19:56 IST, September 13th 2022
BJP West Bengal President reaches Police headquarters

BJP West Bengal President Sukanta Majumdar reached Police headquarters, claiming that all those detained and arrested during the Nabanna rally were not released.  

19:25 IST, September 13th 2022
After Calcutta High Court's order, TMC asks 'What else does BJP control?'

 

19:09 IST, September 13th 2022
BJP will call a press conference & reveal the party's next program:

After the Nabanna rally went violent, Leader of Opposition and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari said that the party will call a press conference & reveal its next program. 

19:04 IST, September 13th 2022
HC seeks report from Bengal Home Secretary on Nabanna Abhijan

Calcutta High Court seeks report from West Bengal Home Secretary over today’s BJP Nabanna Abhijan. The HC has directed that the report be submitted on September 19. The HC has further directed the Police to not illegally detain any person and also ensure that there is no damage to public property.

18:43 IST, September 13th 2022
'No law and order in Bengal': BJP's Rahul Sinha

BJP's Rahul Sinha after being released by the police claimed that 'Mamata Banerjee was scared'. "There is no law and order in Bengal. They stopped our protesters," he said. 

18:26 IST, September 13th 2022
Suvendu Adhikari walks out of the Police headquarters; 'Have approached the Kolkata HC'

'We were illegally detained," said Suvendu Adhikari after walking out of the Police Headquarters. Listing the names of the police officials, he further said, "We have moved the Kolkata High Court. The legal battle will continue." 

18:11 IST, September 13th 2022
Republic reports from outside Kolkata Police headquarters

Republic reports from outside Kolkata Police headquarters. Leader of Opposition in the Bengal Assembly & BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari can come out any moment. He and many other leaders of the saffron party were detained as they went on with their Nabanna Chalo rally. 

 

17:42 IST, September 13th 2022
BJP's Shishir Bajoria says 'nothing new' post NCW seeking cognizance

'This is not new," says BJP Shishir Bajoria. Speaking exclusively to Republic, Bajoria said," Today, in fact, we saw another instance where the Leader of Opposition Suvendu  Adhikari was being provoked by a female official on which he said, 'Why are you touching me?'"

17:39 IST, September 13th 2022
NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma says 'Commission has taken suo-motu cognizance'

NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma in an exclusive conversation calls the action against women by male police officials a 'culture' in West Bengal. She said, "The Commission has taken suo-motu cognizance. We are writing to the DGP of the state, whereafter we will wait for the reply. On the basis of the reply, we will further decide the course of action." 

 

17:33 IST, September 13th 2022
BJP's Amit Malviya seeks NCW's intervention, draws attention towards how male constables assaulted women protestors in 'Nabanna Chalo' rally

 

17:18 IST, September 13th 2022
'Police did their job': TMC's Trinankur Bhattacharya

Trinankur Bhattacharya of the TMC spoke to Republic TV, and said, "We believe in democracy, BJP can do their rally but cannot create a nuisance. Police did what they had to do, as part of their job."

17:15 IST, September 13th 2022
Situation under control, says West Bengal Police post Nabanna Chalo rally

Police official refutes claims that all the roads are blocked in West Bengal. "Just a road or two, where we had expected the law and order situation to deteriorate, we had blocked the roads. All other roads are open. We have the situation under control."

 

17:07 IST, September 13th 2022
Ex-Deputy Mayor of Kolkata Meena Devi Purohit injured

Ex-Deputy Mayor of Kolkata Meena Devi Purohit injured in faceoff amid Nabanna Chalo rally in West Bengal. She was trying to cross the barricades when she was injured. 

16:36 IST, September 13th 2022
TMC counters BJP's 'peaceful protest' claim

Taking to its official Twitter handle, TMC countered BJP's 'peaceful protest' claim with a clip of Republic Bharat in which the protestors can be seen setting ablaze a police van in Howrah.

 

16:18 IST, September 13th 2022
Sukanta Majumdar speaks to Republic, elaborates on police 'attrocities'

Sukanta Majumdar spoke to Republic after detention. During the exclusive conversation, the BJP West Bengal President reiterated how it was a 'peaceful protest'. Elaborating on police action, he said, "They started using water canons. The water was being hurled towards electric wires. Some accident could have taken place."

 

16:10 IST, September 13th 2022
Swapan Das Gupta confirms receiving minor abrasions in the face-off

In an exclusive with Republic, BJP's Swapan Das Gupta said, "They first fired water canons, immediately after that they fired tears gas shells, and used batons and lathi-charged. This led to a stampede and everyone was caught in the stampede. I was knocked over, it could be because of a lathi blow or a push. I have minor abrasions." 

15:48 IST, September 13th 2022
BJP West Bengal President Sukanta Majumdar detained

BJP West Bengal President Sukanta Majumdar was detained by the police. Earlier, speaking to Republic TV, Majumdar had claimed that there was 'no democracy' existing anymore and had compared the state to North Korea.

 

15:37 IST, September 13th 2022
Police injured in clashes with protestors

Policeman injured in clashes with protesters in Howrah, even as the face-off continues. Tune in here to watch:- 

 

15:21 IST, September 13th 2022
Enormous face-off between police and protesters in Howrah, police vehicle vandalised in the tumult

 

15:13 IST, September 13th 2022
Swapan Dasgupta slams West Bengal govt, police for ruthless acts on BJP workers

After West Bengal police's ruthless crackdown on the Bharatiya Janata Party's rally, senior leader Swapan Dasgupta in an exclusive conversation with Republic said, "They pelted stones, baton charged are workers...I was pushed...In this fashion they dealt with a demonstration that was nothing but peaceful."

 

14:55 IST, September 13th 2022
Latest visuals from Howrah

Here are visuals from Howrah where the faceoff between the West Bengal Police and BJP workers persisted.

 

14:44 IST, September 13th 2022
BJP claims use of 'crude bombs'

Speaking to Republic TV, West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar stated that the police is hurling bombs and stones at his party workers. He said, "We are on a sit-in protest. Out stir will continue. The West Bengal Police is (using force) on the direction of Mamata Banerjee. Mamata Banerjee is scared of BJP. Lakhs of people had gathered here. They are entering every station and beating up our workers". 

14:39 IST, September 13th 2022
Nabanna rally: Chaos in Howrah

Chaotic scenes were rife in Howrah as the clashes between the West Bengal police and BJP workers continued despite the huge deployment of forces.

 

14:35 IST, September 13th 2022
Swapan Dasgupta injured

Former nominated MP and BJP's West Bengal election candidate Swapan Dasgupta was injured during the Nabanna march.

 

14:30 IST, September 13th 2022
Stone-pelting in Howrah

Stone-pelting in Howrah as BJP's Nabanna march continues 

 

14:19 IST, September 13th 2022
West Bengal rising against Mamata: BJP

Commenting on the Nabanna rally, BJP's IT cell head Amit Malviya said, "This is Bengal rising against Mamata Banerjee and her family’s unbridled loot of the state’s resources. BJP is leading, what has now become a people’s movement to oust Mamata Banerjee and her tinpot dictatorial regime, in Bengal. It will happen sooner than she would have imagined." 

14:14 IST, September 13th 2022
Brutal force used on protesters in Howrah

The police used brutal force on protesters in Howrah thereby leaving multiple people injured.

 

