West Bengal BJP Nabanna Rally: HC Seeks Report; Warns Cops Against Illegal Detention

BJP's Dilip Ghosh claimed the people of West Bengal are repenting for electing TMC. "The police lathi-charged the protesters even in the police station. The people are watching what is happening. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has lost all confidence as all the corruption is out in the open," he told reporters.
BJP West Bengal President Sukanta Majumdar reached Police headquarters, claiming that all those detained and arrested during the Nabanna rally were not released.
SHOCKING!@BJP4Bengal leader @SuvenduWB THREATENS @WBPolice & IPS Officers who were simply doing their job.— All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) September 13, 2022
What does this indicate? Beyond the two #PuppetsOfBJP ED & CBI, WHAT ELSE DOES @BJP4India CONTROL? Can we expect any justice in this nation under BJP's misrule? pic.twitter.com/a0n24ypoqi
After the Nabanna rally went violent, Leader of Opposition and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari said that the party will call a press conference & reveal its next program.
Calcutta High Court seeks report from West Bengal Home Secretary over today’s BJP Nabanna Abhijan. The HC has directed that the report be submitted on September 19. The HC has further directed the Police to not illegally detain any person and also ensure that there is no damage to public property.
BJP's Rahul Sinha after being released by the police claimed that 'Mamata Banerjee was scared'. "There is no law and order in Bengal. They stopped our protesters," he said.
'We were illegally detained," said Suvendu Adhikari after walking out of the Police Headquarters. Listing the names of the police officials, he further said, "We have moved the Kolkata High Court. The legal battle will continue."
Republic reports from outside Kolkata Police headquarters. Leader of Opposition in the Bengal Assembly & BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari can come out any moment. He and many other leaders of the saffron party were detained as they went on with their Nabanna Chalo rally.
'This is not new," says BJP Shishir Bajoria. Speaking exclusively to Republic, Bajoria said," Today, in fact, we saw another instance where the Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari was being provoked by a female official on which he said, 'Why are you touching me?'"
NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma in an exclusive conversation calls the action against women by male police officials a 'culture' in West Bengal. She said, "The Commission has taken suo-motu cognizance. We are writing to the DGP of the state, whereafter we will wait for the reply. On the basis of the reply, we will further decide the course of action."
.@NCWIndia should take note of how male police constables of Kolkata Police brutally assaulted women protestors, under instruction of WB’s Home Minister, Mamata Banerjee. Commissioner of Kolkata should be asked to explain why the force didn’t follow appropriate protocol… pic.twitter.com/E1cIVg02fS— Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) September 13, 2022
Trinankur Bhattacharya of the TMC spoke to Republic TV, and said, "We believe in democracy, BJP can do their rally but cannot create a nuisance. Police did what they had to do, as part of their job."
Police official refutes claims that all the roads are blocked in West Bengal. "Just a road or two, where we had expected the law and order situation to deteriorate, we had blocked the roads. All other roads are open. We have the situation under control."
Ex-Deputy Mayor of Kolkata Meena Devi Purohit injured in faceoff amid Nabanna Chalo rally in West Bengal. She was trying to cross the barricades when she was injured.
Taking to its official Twitter handle, TMC countered BJP's 'peaceful protest' claim with a clip of Republic Bharat in which the protestors can be seen setting ablaze a police van in Howrah.
.@BJP4Bengal's so-called PEACEFUL PROTEST 👇#ShameOnBJP pic.twitter.com/1FItczgvBN— All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) September 13, 2022
Sukanta Majumdar spoke to Republic after detention. During the exclusive conversation, the BJP West Bengal President reiterated how it was a 'peaceful protest'. Elaborating on police action, he said, "They started using water canons. The water was being hurled towards electric wires. Some accident could have taken place."
BJP Bengal chief Sukanta Majumdar speaks to Republic after being detained by police whilst protesting in Howrah against Mamata govt; says the police cracked-down on peaceful protesters; Tune in #LIVE here - https://t.co/IXHhshgbQL pic.twitter.com/o7sWNHTHIC— Republic (@republic) September 13, 2022
In an exclusive with Republic, BJP's Swapan Das Gupta said, "They first fired water canons, immediately after that they fired tears gas shells, and used batons and lathi-charged. This led to a stampede and everyone was caught in the stampede. I was knocked over, it could be because of a lathi blow or a push. I have minor abrasions."
BJP West Bengal President Sukanta Majumdar was detained by the police. Earlier, speaking to Republic TV, Majumdar had claimed that there was 'no democracy' existing anymore and had compared the state to North Korea.
Policeman injured in clashes with protesters in Howrah, even as the face-off continues. Tune in here to watch:-
#LIVE: Enormous face-off between police and protesters in Howrah, police vehicle vandalised in the tumult; Tune in here - https://t.co/IXHhshgbQL pic.twitter.com/aYYmaCl63a— Republic (@republic) September 13, 2022
After West Bengal police's ruthless crackdown on the Bharatiya Janata Party's rally, senior leader Swapan Dasgupta in an exclusive conversation with Republic said, "They pelted stones, baton charged are workers...I was pushed...In this fashion they dealt with a demonstration that was nothing but peaceful."
Here are visuals from Howrah where the faceoff between the West Bengal Police and BJP workers persisted.
Speaking to Republic TV, West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar stated that the police is hurling bombs and stones at his party workers. He said, "We are on a sit-in protest. Out stir will continue. The West Bengal Police is (using force) on the direction of Mamata Banerjee. Mamata Banerjee is scared of BJP. Lakhs of people had gathered here. They are entering every station and beating up our workers".
Chaotic scenes were rife in Howrah as the clashes between the West Bengal police and BJP workers continued despite the huge deployment of forces.
Former nominated MP and BJP's West Bengal election candidate Swapan Dasgupta was injured during the Nabanna march.
Stone-pelting in Howrah as BJP's Nabanna march continues
Commenting on the Nabanna rally, BJP's IT cell head Amit Malviya said, "This is Bengal rising against Mamata Banerjee and her family’s unbridled loot of the state’s resources. BJP is leading, what has now become a people’s movement to oust Mamata Banerjee and her tinpot dictatorial regime, in Bengal. It will happen sooner than she would have imagined."
The police used brutal force on protesters in Howrah thereby leaving multiple people injured.