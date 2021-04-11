BJP Offers Rs 1 Lakh For Creating Best Video Against Delhi Government's New Excise Policy

The Delhi BJP on Friday announced that it will give a prize of Rs 1 lakh to a video depicting the best message against the AAP's new exise policy, on social media. Speaking about the motive behind this announcement, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta said that the saffron party is determined to conduct a mass movement across the national capital against the new excise policy by the ruling state government.

Delhi BJP offers Rs 1 lakh prize

Delhi BJP Chief Adesh Gupta said, "A competition will be organised on social media and the best video depicting the message against the new excise policy will be given a prize of Rs one lakh by the BJP."

Giving out further details of this competition, Adesh Gupta said that the campaign in this regard will go on till April. Announcing that other protest programmes will begin in May, the Delhi BJP chief said, "Protest programme will begin with a signature campaign against the new excise policy and people will be encouraged to send post cards to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in protest against the policy."

Signing one of the postcards, Gupta stated that the saffron party's plan is to send 1 lakh such postcards to the AAP Chief and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The protest will also include performing an ‘aarti’ at Hanuman temple in Connaught Place on May 27, he added.

What is Delhi's new excise policy?

The Delhi government on March 23 approved a new excise policy which had lowered the legal drinking age to 21 from 25 years. It had also withdrawn the government from running liquor vends in Delhi. According to the government, the move is expected to lead to annual revenue growth of 20 per cent.

Taking a jibe on AAP for introducing this new excise policy, Gupta earlier had said that CM Kejriwal-lef Delhi government is only aimed to increase political funding to AAP. In a statement, Gupta said that the BJP will not allow Delhi to become "the capital of alcohol".

(Image: PTI)