BJP Opposes Namaz Hall In Jharkhand Assembly, Says 'temple Of Democracy Should Remain So'

A huge controversy erupted on Saturday following the allotment of a namaz hall in the Jharkhand assembly. Jharkhand assembly speaker Ravindra Nath Mahato stated that there is nothing new about it and there is a practice of adjourning the house half an hour before the usual time so that Muslim legislators can offer Friday prayers. BJP has demanded that a Hanuman temple be built in the Assembly complex as well as worship halls be allowed for people of other religious denominations in the assembly complex.

"Allotment of room number TW 348 as Namaz Hall for offering Namaz in the new Assembly Building," a notification read dated September 2 and signed by the Jharkhand legislative assembly deputy secretary Naveen Kumar by order of the speaker, which came to the public domain on September 4.

While the Congress and ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha welcomed the move, BJP has strongly opposed it calling it unconstitutional and saying that the temple of democracy should remain the temple of democracy.

BJP leaders have demanded that a Hanuman temple be constructed in Assembly premises and separate rooms for Hanuman Chalisa be allotted if the Government cannot go back on the decision of Namaz Hall.

Former speaker and BJP leader CP Singh said that a temple should also be built at the Assembly premises.

"I'm not against Namaz room but then they should also build a temple at Jharkhand Vidhan Sabha premises. I even demand that Hanuman Temple should be set up there. If Speaker approves we can build the temple at our own cost," he said.

BJP leader Babu Lal Marandi has opposed the decision and urged the Secretary of Jharkhand Legislative Assembly to allot five rooms or a hall to Hindus to recite Hanuman Chalisa.

"This is an unconstitutional step and if the Speaker of the Assembly had to take it, then he should build a grand Hanuman temple in the Assembly premises for Hindus. Worship halls must be earmarked for people of other religions. The temple of democracy should remain so," said Babulal Marandi, the leader of BJP in the house and Viranchi Narayan, chief whip of BJP legislative party said. Narayan wrote to the speaker on Saturday demanding that the order be withdrawn as he is "expected to protect constitutional values."

In his letter to the Speaker, Viranchi Narayan said, "You cancel your order of September 2 and take the trouble of withdrawing this unconstitutional, unparliamentary and irreligious order of Muslim appeasement while protecting the constitutional values, standards."

"If you are unable to set aside this order due to any pressure or appeasement, then I will be compelled to approach the court in this matter," Narayan cautioned in the letter.

Former Jharkhand CM and BJP National Vice President Raghubar Das told PTI that BJP will launch an agitation if the speaker's decision of allotment of a separate namaz hall is not withdrawn.

"The MLAs in the Hemant Soren government openly support the Taliban. A separate room for namaz in the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly is the result of this ideology. Otherwise, any person who believes in democracy will not commit such an act," Das said.

Congress MLA Irfan Ansari, who openly welcomed the Taliban's forceful takeover of Afghanistan in the Assembly on Friday has lashed out at the BJP for opposing the Namaz hall in the Assembly premises. He said, "BJP has a habit of doing politics of religion. It just keeps on talking nonsense."

(With inputs from agencies)