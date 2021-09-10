BJP Plans To Vaccinate Highest Number Of People On PM Modi's Birthday: J P Nadda

As a part of India's largest vaccination drive, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is looking forward to vaccinate the highest number of people in a single day on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday. This will be initiated under the Central Government's 'National Health Volunteers Campaign' launched in the month of July.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, BJP National President JP Nadda announced that on the occasion of PM Modi's birthday on September 17, BJP workers at booth level will take part in the vaccination drive and will help people getting their vaccination dose against COVID-19. The party is looking forward to achieving the highest number of vaccinations on a single day.

BJP's Health Volunteers Campaign

Earlier in the month of July, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched its Health Volunteers Campaign and decided to train around 4 lakh party workers in at least 2 lakh villages. The trained volunteers will later help people throughout the vaccination drive and will also act as a support to the health care system. Talking about the vaccination programme, he said the BJP workers will contribute towards the vaccination programme and an exhaustive plan will be made to make sure that no one is left out of it.

He also spoke on completing a milestone by the party as he informed that 6.88 lakh volunteers were trained in the last 43 days and the numbers will soon touch 8 lakh. Booklets in regional languages are made and will be distributed among the people for generating awareness, he added.

Earlier in the day, several BJP leaders including BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh, former Minister of State of Human Resource Development Daggubati Purandeswari, and BJP national joint general secretary Shivaprasad met the Nadda at his home and discussed the report on the party's campaign.

Under the leadership of @narendramodi Ji, In July, we had pledged to train 4 lakh volunteers in 2 lakh villages to support the healthcare system if the 3rd wave of COVID hits the country. In 43 days, we have trained 6.88 lakh volunteers & are hoping to touch 8 lakh mark very soon pic.twitter.com/MdqxFVo06q — Daggubati Purandeswari 🇮🇳 (@PurandeswariBJP) September 10, 2021

Terming India's vaccination drive as the 'world's largest and fastest programme', he extended his best greetings to the supporters and the members of the party on the achievement.

COVID-19 in India

On Friday, India reported 34,973 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the total tally to 3,31,74,954. Also, 260 people died in the past 24 hours and the death toll jumped to 4,42,009. According to the central government, half of India's eligible population have already received their first dose of vaccines, while 18% of the population have received both their shots.

Meanwhile, Kerala and Maharashtra are still on the top contributing the maximum number of COVID-19 cases on a daily basis. As the festive season has already begun in several parts of the country, the threat of early arrival of the third wave of coronavirus has become a matter of concern.

With ANI inputs

Image: ANI/PTI