BJP Questions Kejriwal's 'silence' On Tahir Hussain As Delhi Riot Victim's Kin Gets Job

After AAP accused BJP of being anti-Hindu for not helping Delhi riot victim Ankit Sharma's kin, the latter questioned Arvind Kejriwal's silence on Tahir Hussain. During the 2020 Delhi riots which left at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured, the Intelligence Bureau staffer, Sharma, was taken away by the suspended AAP councillor's henchmen when he tried to disperse a riotous mob. His body was found in a drain near his home in Jafrabad later. Incarcerated since 30 March 2020, Tahir Hussain has been accused of planning Sharma's murder and executing it.

Coming down heavily on Kejriwal, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta opined, "First you get Tahir Hussain to kill Ankit Sharma. Then you do the politics of appeasement with your MLA Amanatullah Khan giving money to a particular religion. Do you now want to hide the truth of the massacre of Hindus in the Delhi riots like the Kashmir massacre?"

AAP के दंगाई ताहिर हुसैन पर मौन धारण करने वाले केजरीवाल आज शहीद अंकित शर्मा की बात करने लगे। दोहरे चरित्र के आप धनी हैं, केजरीवाल जी। https://t.co/RovjrLv123 — BJP Delhi (@BJP4Delhi) March 17, 2022

AAP takes swipe at BJP

On Thursday, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal handed over the letter of appointment of a government job to Ankit Sharma's brother in the presence of his other family members and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. A year earlier, the AAP government had provided compensation of Rs.1 crore to the kin of the deceased. Addressing a press conference later, AAP leader Durgesh Pathak accused BJP of not helping Sharma's family while accruing political gain from the Delhi riots.

Appealing to Hindus, AAP's Durgesh Pathak remarked, "Open your eyes. You also see that BJP is making your children fight and want to accrue political advantage. It does not want to help your children. They are not waging a battle to save someone but only playing politics. Ankit Sharma was in IB which is a Central government organization. BJP rules at the Centre. As per the law, the Central government should have given the job (to Ankit Sharma's kin). Forget a job, his brother told me that no one would even ask him when he was standing outside the IB office. This is BJP."

"It is not only against Muslims but also Hindus. Their politics is based on making people fight among themselves, stoke riots and win the election by spreading hatred. BJP should be ashamed. BJP leaders should tender an apology. I want to tell the Hindu community- if BJP leaders seek your votes in the name of religion, ask them what did you do for Ankit Sharma's family," he added.