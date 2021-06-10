BJP Rakes In Rs. 785 Cr In Party Contributions In 2019-20, Congress Gets 139 Cr: EC Report

Raking in a whopping Rs 785.77 crores in 2019-2020 in party contributions, BJP left other national parties way behind, revealed an Election Commission (EC) report on Tuesday. Second to the saffron party, Congress received Rs 139 crores, followed by NCP (59 crores) and TMC (8.08 cr), CPI-M (19 cr), CPI (1.29 cr). Mayawati's BSP was the only party that declared zero contributions, but declared expenditure of Rs 95 crores.

BJP rakes in Rs 785.77 crores in 2019-2020

As per the report, BJP's top contributors include Prudent Electoral Trust, Jankalyan Electoral Trust, ITC Group, Muthoot Finance and several individual BJP MLAs and MPs like Pema Khandu, Rajeev Chandrashekhar. Meanwhile, Congress' top contributions also include Prudent Electoral Trust, Muthoot Finance and its own leaders like Kapil Sibal, Shashi Tharoor, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi etc. Notably, several smaller companies like rice mills, fertilizer companies, food industries have also contributed small amounts to both parties.

Meanwhile, BJP is the only party which has not filed its annual audit reports and hence its income via electoral bonds is not known yet. As per BSP's audit report, its income has reduced meagrely from Rs Rs 735 crores to Rs 698 crores. Its expenditure as in various state elections in 2019-20 has amounted to Rs 517 crores. Meanwhile, Congress has seen a dip in its contributions from Rs 928 crores to Rs 588 crores in 2019-20, clocking in an expenditure of Rs 998 crores. NCP has also seen a rise in contributions from Rs 95 crores to Rs 320 crores, while clocking in an expenditure of Rs 24.99 crores.

ADR report: 433 MP/MLAs changed parties

Recently in March, the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) revealed that 433 MPs/MLAs have switched their political parties since 2016, in its report. Moreover, the average assets of re-contesting MPs/ MLAs have increased by 39% from Rs 14.95 crores to Rs 20.80 crores. ADR has issued several suggestions viz. - disqualification of MLAs/MPs by President/Governor, debarring turncoat lawmakers for next elections, declaring political parties as public authorities, regulate parties' affairs, 6-month prior announcement of candidates etc.

As per the report, topping the list, 170 Congress MLAs have left its party since 2016, while only 28 BJP MLAs have left the party - the second highest. On the other hand, BJP has seen the highest number of MLAs join it from other parties - 182, while Congress has only seen 38 MLAs join it. As per ADR, 7 Lok Sabha MPs have left the Congress, while 3 Rajya Sabha MPs have left TDP. Interestingly, 5 Lok Sabha MPs have joined Congres, while 10 Rajya Sabha MPs have joined BJP since 2016.