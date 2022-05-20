'BJP Sees Reflection Of Indian Culture In All Regional Languages': PM Ends Language War

Reacting to the ongoing language row in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) considers all Indian languages to be the soul of Indianness.

Addressing a meeting of the national office-bearers of the BJP in Jaipur on Friday via video conferencing, PM Modi said, "In the past few days, we have seen that attempts are being made to spark controversies over languages. We need to make people aware of this. BJP sees a reflection of Indian culture in every regional language and a link to a better future for the nation."

He added, "It is BJP which has linked India's culture and languages with nation's respect for the first time. In New Education Policy (NEP) we are giving importance to regional languages. This shows our commitment to every regional language."

#BREAKING | In past few days, we have seen that attempts are being made to spark controversies over languages. BJP sees a reflection of Indian culture in every regional language. Importance given to every regional language in NEP: PM Modi's big statement on language row pic.twitter.com/POp0ygmVms — Republic (@republic) May 20, 2022

NDA govt's 8 yrs dedicated to country's balanced development: PM Modi

Addressing the BJP's national office bearers' meeting in Jaipur via video conferencing, Modi asked the party leaders and workers to launch a campaign to ensure that no poor, eligible beneficiary is left out of the government's welfare measures.

"This month, the NDA government will complete eight years. These eight years have been of resolutions and accomplishments. These eight years have been committed to service, good governance and welfare of the poor," PM Modi said. "These eight years have been of the country's balanced development, social justice and social security. These eight years have been dedicated to the empowerment of mothers, daughters and sisters," he added.

'Hindi speakers sell pani puri': Tamil Nadu Minister K Ponmudy revives language row

On May 13, Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy sparked a huge uproar by arguing against Hindi being a compulsory language. While speaking at a convocation event at Bharathiar University in Coimbatore, K Ponmudy claimed that the state administration was committed to implementing a two-language system. The DMK leader went on to explain that the two languages were English - which is an international language, and Tamil - which is a local language. He said, "A lot of people say that if you speak Hindi, you'll get jobs. Have you got jobs? Go see in Coimbatore, or anywhere, only those selling Pani puri, all those people are the ones speaking in Hindi..."

'What is the need for another language?', Ponmudy further asked, and presented another ideology. The Tamil Nadu Education Minister said, "A person gets made two doors, one big door, and another one small. When asked, he says that the big door is for the cat, and the small one is for the rat... But the question is - When the door is already made for the cat, through which even the mouse can go, why another..."

BJP Ravi Shankar Prasad condemned Tamil Nadu's Minister's remark and said, "It is deeply painful and regrettable. How can a minister speak like this? We all have languages. I love Tamil myself. I have been in charge of that state for many years. We all speak Hindi with equal pride. We speak Bhojpuri also. India is a land of great diversity."