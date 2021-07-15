BJP Slams Chhattisgarh CM Baghel's 'saleable' Jibe At Scindia; Reminds Of 'Congress Loot'

Bharatiya Janata Party national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia criticised Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel for his comments on Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. Bhatia said that the comments show the mentality of the Congress party and that “the entire country knows who is 'saleable' and which family has looted the country.” Earlier, Baghel had said that BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia was 'saleable' due to his inclusion in the Union Cabinet as Minister of Civil Aviation. Bhatia claimed that Congress' legacy is drenched with corruption scandals.

Bhatia said in a statement, "Bhupesh Baghel's comment on Jyotiraditya Scindia has shown the mentality and declining status of the Congress party. BJP gave a chance to a youth leader whose dedication and honesty have been recognised by the party and have inspired him to serve the public. This shows that whoever will shine like the sun in the Congress has to bow before the lamp which is about to be extinguished or have to suffocate and leave the party." He continued, "In regard to being saleable, the whole country knows which family has looted the people here and has used their power for their personal interest."

Bhatia opposed Baghel’s comments on the proposed population control bill in Uttar Pradesh and said, "In the 1970s, an emergency was imposed in the country and forced sterilisation was done. For the first time in history, 62 lakh Indians were forcibly sterilised and their fundamental rights were violated. Whether it is Congress, SP, BSP or AIMIM are indulged in communal politics and consider a specific religion as their vote bank. They do not bother about the betterment of society and link policies like population control to the specific religion. The people have made up their mind to finish such parties”

Bhupesh Baghel's comments

Baghel criticised Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s draft of the proposed population control bill and said, "BJP had opposed sterilisation program. Had the program been carried forward in the 70s, the population would not have been so high today. The Opposition had made this an issue to fight elections." Bhatia compared Congress to 'Titanic' and said that the party does not have any leader, strategy or foresight to take charge of the country. He said, “Congress is like Titanic and it will surely sink."

(With ANI inputs)