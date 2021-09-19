BJP Slams Congress Over Amarinder Singh's Resignation, Says 'party Struggling To Find CM'

Amid speculations of Navjot Singh Sindhu being appointed to the post of Punjab Chief Minister, National in-charge of Bharatiya Janata Party's Information and Technology department, Amit Malviya on Sunday took a jibe at the Congress Party. Slamming Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, he said that Punjab sharing its border with Pakistan witnesses frequent infiltration and smuggling. And now with this situation, the position of Chief Minister cannot be trusted with Navjyot Singh Sidhu. He further alleged Sidhu of having ties with the Pakistan Prime Minister and Army Chief.

Further, raising questions on the Priyanka Gandhi-led Congress government in the state, the BJP leader also asked why the party have been pushing Sidhu to the position. Malviya also remarked on Capt Amarinder Singh's resignation from the CM position and said that the Gandhis did not expect the resignation and are now taken aback.

"They are struggling to find a CM and Capt has made it tougher by demanding that the new CM prove majority on the floor", he added.

Clearly, Capt Amarinder Singh’s resignation has taken the Gandhis by surprise. They had not anticipated that he would take only so much humiliation and no more.

They are struggling to find a CM and Capt has made it tougher by demanding that the new CM prove majority on the floor. — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) September 19, 2021

Earlier on Saturday, Union Minister Malviya spoke on the resignation and slammed the Congress government for humiliating the Chief Minister. He wrote, "The problem is not with replacing a sitting Chief Minister. The problem is when the sitting Chief Minister says he resigned because he was being humiliated. Well done, Congress."

Meanwhile, the BJP has been also keeping a close watch on the recent developments in Punjab after Singh's resignation ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

Captain Amarinder Singh's resignation from Punjab Chief Minister's position

In one of the biggest development from Punjab, Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday gave his resignation as the Punjab Chief Minister after serving the Congress party for almost half a century. Later in an exclusive interview with Republic TV, he revealed his reasons for such a sudden decision and blamed Congress leaders for the ongoing tensions in the party majorly focusing on Navjot Singh Sidhu.

He further added that he has been totally misunderstood and later being humiliated in his own state. Singh also stated about speaking to Congress leader Sonia Gandhi about the turn of events and said that it could be due to his close association with the Gandhi family that resulted in such a situation.

Image: ANI/PTI