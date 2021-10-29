BJP Slams Mamata Banerjee's Goa Campaign, Reminds ‘bahiragoto’ Jibe From West Bengal Polls

Countering Trinamool Congress (TMC) Chief Mamata Banerjee's campaign at Goa, Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leader Dr. Anirban Ganguly used the term 'Bahiragoto' (outsider) to describe the West Bengal CM.

The statement from the BJP came after TMC had first used the term during West Bengal Assembly Elections describing the saffron party as an outsider. Mamata Banerjee is currently on three days visit to Goa and delivered a powerful statement on Friday slamming the state's ruling party.

BJP says TMC using 'logic they vociferously opposed in West Bengal in April!' BJP leader Anirban Ganguly's statement came after TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee said that she is an Indian and can go anywhere during her address in Goa today.

“Bahiragoto” says she is also “Goan” & that she has come to “protect” democracy in Goa!!



“Bahiragoto” says she is “Indian” & can go anywhere in India!



That logic she vociferously opposed in #WestBengal in April! — Dr. Anirban Ganguly (@anirbanganguly) October 29, 2021

Mamata Banerjee in Goa

We are elated to share that Nafisa Ali and Mrinalini Deshprabhu have joined the Goa Trinamool Congress family today in the presence of our Hon'ble Chairperson @MamataOfficial.



We wholeheartedly welcome both leaders! pic.twitter.com/W5eAlKpmR2 — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) October 29, 2021

Sounding poll-bound, Mamata Banerjee in her address talked about 'secularism and unity' and slammed the BJP.

"I am just like your sister, I didn't come here to capture your power. It touches my heart if we can help people when they face trouble. You will do your job, we will just help you in the process. Bengal is a very strong state. We want to see that Goa is a strong state for the future. We want to see the new dawn of Goa. Somebody's questioning 'Mamata ji is in Bengal, how will she do it in Goa?' Why not? I'm Indian, I can go anywhere. You can go anywhere," asserted Mamata Banerjee.

Mamata Banerjee's Goa schedule for today

Interaction with the fishermen community, Time- 12 PM, Venue- Betim, Panaji

Press Conference, Time -1 PM, Venue- International Center Goa, Dona Paula

Visit to Mangueshi Temple, Time- 3:30 PM, Venue- Pirol, Ponda

Visit to Shri Mahalsa Narayani Temple, Time- 4 PM, Venue- Mardol, Ponda

Visit to Tabobhoomi Temple, Time- 4:30 PM, Venue- Kundaim, Ponda

Interaction with Civil Society Members, Time- 4:45 PM at International Center Goa, Dona Paula

Goa's current political scenario

On one hand, when the TMC has launched its political stance in Goa and BJP is currently ruling the state, the Congress has also said that it is not going anywhere. Meanwhile, Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP has also decided to contest the elections without any alliance. The 2017 Goa elections had seen the BJP steal ahead of the Congress to stitch together an alliance to form a government in the state which is currently working under Pramod Sawant.