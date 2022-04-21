BJP Slams Oppn Over 'bulldozer Politics'; Attacks Congress, Owaisi For 'spreading Hate'

After being attacked from all corners for the anti-encroachment drive at Delhi's Jahangirpuri, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday lashed out at ‘bulldozer politics’. BJP slammed the opposition leaders for their comments against the demolition drive and questioned them for politicising the event.

Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi for their comments accusing the authorities of hurting minority sentiments with their actions.

Reacting to the opposition accusing BJP over the ‘bulldozer politics’ in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri, BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya said that the opposition leaders were resorting to ‘dirty politics’. Speaking about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s statement terming the anti-encroachment drive as a targeted attack on minorities, Malviya said, “When Ram Navami procession was attacked in Karauli, Rahul Gandhi did not utter a single word."

“He is just spreading hate,” Malviya said, dismissing all claims made by Rahul Gandhi. Meanwhile, he further attacked Owaisi for his comments on the demolition drive. Reacting to the AIMIM supremo’s comment claiming that the drive was “punishing poor Muslims”, Malviya said that Owaisi was “playing politics of polarisation”.

“The anti-encroachment drive was conducted as per the law. Owaisi is playing dirty politics. Action has been taken because the lands occupied in front of the Masjid were illegal. The action was not taken on the basis of religion,” the BJP leader told ANI.

BJP’s Prem Shukla slams Cong, Owaisi for communalising Delhi violence

Meanwhile, BJP’s Prem Shukla also commented on the development and slammed Rahul Gandhi's tweet on bulldozers being used in Jahangirpuri. “Rahul Gandhi's party is of Muslims. The action was taken against both Hindus and Muslims. People like Rahul Gandhi and Jayant Chaudhary are playing communal politics. Only illegal properties will be eliminated from the area,” Prem Shukla said taking a dig at the Congress leader and his party.

Furthermore, he also slammed Owaisi's statement and said that the latter was “spreading hate in the society” by making “communal statements” on such issues.

BJP questions opposition's interest in Jahangirpuri violence

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla also came forward to slam the opposition for communalising the illegal encroachment drive. Poonawalla in a tweet questioned why the Congress party, AAP or TMC interfere in attacks against Hindus in Karauli. He said that the opposition was supporting rioters by campaigning against the Jahangirpuri demolition drive.

Karauli - Rajasthan- Congress ruled- victims Hindus- main accused Matloob still on the run



No Visit by Congress/TMC/MIM/AAP/Left- ❌❌



But



Jahangirpuri -Delhi- action taken on rioters - Ansar/Aslam & Co.



Visit & Tweet by Left/TMC/MIM/AAP/INC



Competition of Tushtikaran! — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) April 21, 2022

“Karauli - Rajasthan- Congress-ruled- victims Hindus- main accused Matloob still on the run. No Visit by Congress/TMC/MIM/AAP/Left. But Jahangirpuri -Delhi- action was taken on rioters - Ansar/Aslam and company. Visit and Tweet by Left/TMC/MIM/AAP/INC. Competition of Tushtikaran!” the BJP spokesperson tweeted. Poonawalla on Wednesday also slammed Owaisi, alleging he of using a "Muslim victim card" to communalise the demolition drive.

The Jahangirpuri demolition case

The BJP-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) commenced a two-day anti-encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri on Wednesday. There was a heavy police presence in the area to provide security to the officials of the civic body and senior police officers were present on the spot to focus on the law and order situation.

Following a plea over the anti-encroachment drive, CJI NV Ramana ordered status quo until Thursday. A two-judge bench of the SC comprising of Justices L Nageswara Rao and BR Gavai will hear the matter today.

(With ANI inputs)

Image: ANI/ REPUBLICWORLD