BJP Slams Oppn's 'high Moral Compass' On Ukraine Violence But Continuing Silence On Bengal

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla lashed out at the Opposition on Monday for voicing concern over the conflict in Ukraine while keeping silent on the poll violence in West Bengal. Sporadic incidents of violence marred the elections to 107 municipalities across Bengal on Sunday even as a voter turnout of around 49.91% was recorded, officials said.

"Indian commentators taking high moral positions on violence in Ukraine have been eloquently silent on Bengal" said Shehzad, sharing photos of BJP workers injured on poll day. He alleged that "TMC sponsored goons" hurled crude bombs, attacked journalists, attacked EVMs, and drove candidates of Opposition parties out of Bengal.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine last week, several Opposition leaders slammed the Centre for not taking a position on the issue at the UN Security Council, in spite of Ukraine's call for help. India refrained from voting at the UNSC resolution that deplored the Russian attack against Ukraine. It however called for an immediate cessation of the violence.

Meanwhile, in West Bengal, incidents of violence were reported at multiple polling booths, and further disturbances were noted in certain areas as clashes broke out between BJP and TMC supporters.

Few outsiders were found in queues at some polling booths in Barrackpore and Dum Dum municipalities in North 24 Parganas district. A reporter and a cameraperson of a private channel were assaulted in the North Dum Dum municipal area.

In Bhatpara municipality, the pocket borough of BJP MP Arjun Singh, the situation was tense as sporadic clashes erupted between TMC and BJP supporters. A BJP candidate smashed an EVM, alleging rigging by TMC members, in one of the wards. The TMC denied the allegations of foul play.

In Murshidabad district, the Congress party leader in Lok Sabha, Adhir Chowdhury, was seen rushing from one area to another as reports of Congress and the Left candidates being beaten up surfaced in the media.

In Rajpur-Sonarpur Municipality, a polling station was ransacked by unidentified goons and electronic voting machines were damaged. The SEC has sought a report in this case.

Motorcycle-borne political workers roamed the streets in various municipal areas of North 24 Parganas and allegedly prevented voters from going to the polling booths.

In the Arambag area of Hooghly district, Left Front candidates were allegedly beaten up by goons affiliated to the TMC, a charge denied by the ruling party.

