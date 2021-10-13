BJP Slams Opposition For 'needless Brouhaha' Over BSF's Powers To Search And Seize

BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya on Wednesday said that unwanted fuss is being created over the government's decision to allow BSF to search and seize inside three border states - Assam, Punjab and West Bengal. He stated that Rajasthan and Gujarat have this limit as well.

"Needless brouhaha over BSF being allowed to search and seize 50 kms inside West Bengal, Punjab and Assam, a BJP ruled state. Section 139 of the BSF Act, 1968, empowers the Centre to notify operational area. Gujarat (now 50 km from 80 earlier) and Rajasthan too have such limits," Malviya tweeted.

His remarks come after the opposition criticised the government's step to increase BSF's power. Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi termed it a direct 'attack on federalism' and urged Home Minister Amit Shah to reverse the decision.

Congress leader Dr Shama Mohamed called it a misuse of the Border Security Force to curtail federal powers of Opposition-ruled states. "But the area under BSF in Gujarat has been reduced to 50km from 80km," she pointed.

BSF jurisdiction extended in three states

The central government on Wednesday extended BSF's jurisdiction in the three states with international border - Assam, Punjab and West Bengal, in a step towards 'zero tolerance' against terrorism. The guarding force now has the power to conduct searches, make seizures and arrest suspects in these states, where the limit was previously fixed at 15 km.

In Gujarat, the limit has been reduced to 50 km from 80 km. In Manipur, Tripura, Mizoram, Meghalaya and Nagaland, BSF's jurisdiction has been cut short by 20 km. Earlier it was 80 km. According to the order, an officer of rank corresponding to that of the lowest ranking member of the BSF can discharge duties without a warrant and orders from a magistrate.

The BSF in a press release stated, "The amendment effected on October 11, 2021, establishes uniformity in defining the area within which Border Security Force can operate as per its charter of duties and execution of its role and task of border guarding in its areas of deployment."