BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi's 'Chinese Preparing For War' Remark; 'So Close To China That...'

After Congress' Rahul Gandhi questioned the government on the Tawang clash, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claimed that his maternal grandfather, the first Prime Minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru was 'sleeping when India lost 37,000 sq km to China'. Speaking to the media, Rajyavardhan Rathore questioned Rahul's 'closeness' with the Xi Jinping-led country, alleging that he already had knowledge of 'what the country is going to do next'.

"Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received a donation of Rs 135 crore from the Communist Party of China," Rathore said, once again raking up the 2008 Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) entered into by Congress, represented by the-then General Secretary Rahul Gandhi and an official of the Communist Party of China (CPC), which not only controls the Chinese government but runs that country in every sense of the word. The contents of the MoU are still not known.

Rahul Gandhi says 'Indian soldiers being thrashed by Chinese'

In the backdrop of the Tawang clash on December 9, the grand old party's former president, Rahul Gandhi claimed that in Arunachal Pradesh, the Indian soldiers were getting 'thrashed' by their Chinese counterparts.

"From what I can make of the current situation, China is not preparing for an incursion but a full-fledged war. The threat is clear but our government is ignoring the threat. The Centre is trying to hide facts from us but it won't be able to hide such things for long," said Rahul Gandhi.

The Wayanad Parliamentarian said that the government's approach is 'event-based'-- 'organizing one event here, one there'--- and added that when it comes to international relations and geopolitics, 'events don't work, power works'.

"I have time and again warned them to be cautious, and understand what is happening. Their statements keep coming, I see the External Affairs minister talking, I should not say this, but there is a need for him to deepen his understanding of things," the 52-year-old said.