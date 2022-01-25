The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the Shiv Sena as its Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA) ally Congress is set to inaugurate "Tipu Sultan Maidan" in Mumbai on January 26. The BJP's ire against its former ally comes amid a rise in their tussle in recent days. BJP leader and party National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla took to Twitter and shared a hoarding of the "Tipu Sultan Maidan" that will be inaugurated in Mumbai.

Further, he also slammed the Shiv Sena for giving a lecture on Hindutva. He also questioned Sena on whether it opposes or supports Congress' move. Further, he questioned if the Shiv Sena made another compromise for the sake of power. Taking a massive swipe, Poonawalla also avered that the Shiv Sena abandoned Veer Savarkar.

"If you oppose it,then why not stop it?" questioned Shehzad Poonawalla

Tipu Sultan Maidan to be inaugurated on 26th Jan in Mumbai by Congress Minister Aslam Shaikh



Shiv Sena gives lecture on Hindutva

Does Sena oppose or support it? If you oppose it,then why not stop it?



Or was it another compromise for power? Just like you abandoned Savarkar ji https://t.co/A4FeBDV0G7 — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) January 25, 2022

'Wasted 25 years in alliance': Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Earlier on Monday, Shiv Sena supremo and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was addressing his party on account of his father Balasaheb Thackeray's 96th birth anniversary. Thackeray launched a massive attack on his party's former ally BJP and accused it of undermining the ideology of Hindutva as per its own convenience. Addressing the party members and workers virtually. Uddhav Thackeray explictly avered that Shiv Sena had "wasted 25 years in an alliance" with BJP. Both parties have constantly engaged in a war of words since their fallout after the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections. The Shiv Sena parted ways with the BJP and later formed an alliance with the NCP and Congress.