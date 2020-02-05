'BJP Speaks In Multiple Voices & Confuses People': CPI's D Raja Not Believing NRC Reply

On Tuesday, the Home Ministry said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha that the government has taken no decision yet on bringing a nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC). CPI (M) leader D Raja, however, not agreeing with the Home Ministry's statement, attacked the government and said that it should not "deceive and confuse people"

'They should not deceive people'

Speaking to ANI the Communist Party leader said, "Amit Shah made the statement that the NRC will be for the whole country. Ask him what is this lie? One day he speaks on one thing and another day some other leader speaks on another thing. They should not deceive people. They should be honest, truthful to people and the country."

He added, "They speak in multiple voices and they think they can confuse people and take advantage. But people are also matured enough that is why the whole country is agitating against NRC, NPR and CAA. Several state governments have come out openly including West Bengal which has said that they will not implement all these things. Our party is also fighting against CAA, NRC and NPR."

Backing the Congress party after it staged a walkout from Lok Sabha on Wednesday demanding the release of National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah and other Jammu and Kashmir leaders from detention, Raja said that these leaders should be released immediately and the government is responsible for the "worsening" situation in the valley.

'All political activists must be released immediately'

CPI's general secretary said, "Detention of Kashmiri leaders is an issue. Even my party, the Communist Party of India has been demanding since day 1 that all political activists must be released immediately starting from Farooq Abdullah who is a current member of the Parliament. He is a former Chief Minister. Omar and Mehbooba are former Chief Ministers and all of them are kept in prison."

"Hundreds and thousands of activists are kept in prison. For what is happening in Kashmir, the government should be held responsible for the situation in Kashmir which is getting worse. Our party also demands that all activists and Chief Ministers should be released immediately," he added.

