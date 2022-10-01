Last Updated:

BJP Spokesperson Tuhin Sinha Sues Wikipedia For Wilful Deletion Of His Wiki Profile

Bharatiya Janata Party’s spokesperson Tuhin A Sinha sued Wikipedia for the wilful deletion of his wiki profile which had existed since 2006.

A week after Delhi had issued summons to Wikimedia Foundation over author and Bharatiya Janata Party’s spokesperson Tuhin A Sinha’s plea against the deletion of his Wikipedia page, Sinha has now sued Wikipedia for the wilful deletion of his wiki profile which had existed since 2006. On September 5, Sinha had stated that he would sue Wikipedia. 

He tweeted:

In another tweet, he added, "The Court has issued summons to Wikimedia Foundation against deletion of my Wikipedia page which in my opinion has been done in gross violation of the Intermediary Rules of 2021 as well as Wikipedia's own guidelines. This will have far-reaching consequences on the intermediary’s arbitrary conduct in India n as its unchallenged ability to manipulate information. This is a decisive battle 4 truth. Will share more details soon."

The deletion was in gross violation of the Intermediary Rules of 2021 as well as Wikipedia’s own guidelines. In a very significant development, the Saket District court where Tuhin was represented through his lawyers Raghav Awasthi and Mukesh Sharma, issued summons against Wiki. The next hearing will take place in December.

While Twitter, Facebook and others had started following the Intermediary guidelines, that's not appeared to be the case with Wikipedia, with the vandalism incident of cricketer Arshdeep Singh's wikipedia page grabbing headlines during Asia Cup 2022.

