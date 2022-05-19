'BJP Swaying People Under Name Of Hindutva, PM & HM Quiet On Riots': Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday claimed that the BJP-led Union Government was provoking a 'riot-like atmosphere' in the country, to divert attention from issues like inflation and unemployment.

Addressing a press conference, Ashok Gehlot alleged that 'tensions' were being stoked, and the Prime Minister and Home Minister were quiet about it. He also alleged that 'dangerous attempts' were being made to sway the country under the garb of Hindutva.

"Who is caring about inflation in the country? About unemployment? An atmosphere of tensions and riots has been created in the country. You have created this situation and PM and HM are doing nothing in the face of recent riots breaking in the country. Everyone is afraid in this atmosphere, and no talks are being held on inflation, unemployment, or the COVID crisis," said Gehlot.

'People being swayed under name of Hindutva': Gehlot

Fearing the 'future' of the country, Gehlot alleged that the BJP was 'arrogant' and had no regard for the people of the nation. "The direction in which country is going or will go no one knows. Those in power are not afraid of the people, they only do politics in the name of Hindus and are arrogant. The government does not care about people and their demands. People need to understand that it is dangerous that attempts are being made to sway them under the name of Hindutva. Countrymen should understand it's not in the interest of the nation and the people."

He also responded to the spate of communal clashes that were witnessed in his own state and claimed that the BJP had attempted to inflame the issue given that the state was going for elections next year.

"We did not let the riots break in Karauli, Alwar, and Ramgarh. The police took rapid action. In Karauli, we stopped the vandalism and arson in one hour. The main accused is of BJP. They are flaming these riots, as Rajasthan is going for election. I appeal to the people to vote for Congress and bring Congress back to power," he claimed.

(Image: ANI)