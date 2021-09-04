BJP To Organise 'Seva And Samparan' Campaign To Mark 20 Years Of PM Modi In Public Service

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be organising a "Seva and Samparan' campaign comprised of various welfare activities starting September 17 to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 'two decades in public service.' The campaign will commence on PM Modi's birthday. Since Narendra Modi chaired the prime minister's office in 2014, the BJP has been celebrating his birthday as 'Seva Diwas' (Service Day), where it organises welfare activities across the country for a week.

However, this time the celebrations have been extended to 20 days as PM Modi is completing his two decades in public service. BJP's Kisan Morcha will also be observing PM Modi's birthday as 'Kisan Jawan Samman Diwas' in every district of the country. Under this initiative of the BJP, the party would honour the families of soldiers and farmers.

Itineraries of Seva and Samparan campaign

As part of the campaign, the BJP workers will carry out a massive cleanliness drive on October 2, which is significant also, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. On that day, compatriots around the country will be encouraged to use Khadi and local products. The party has assured that five crore postcards would be delivered from the BJP booth workers across the country, saying they are committing themselves to public service. The party has also urged its workers to publicise the auctions of gifts received by PM Modi on his birthday. The auction for the same will be held on 'pmmemontos.gov.in.' and will commence from September 17. PM Modi was born on 17 September 1950. The party notified that the funds generated from the auction would further be utilised in the Namami Gange project.

JP Nadda issues guidelines to party workers

A set of instructions has been issued by BJP President, JP Nadda to party workers for organising health and blood donation camps and distributing rations to the poor as part of the twenty-day long 'Seva and Samparan' campaign. In strict instruction, Nadda urged all state units of the BJP to carry out their work following COVID protocols. Nadda had also asked the party workers to visit COVID vaccination camps to facilitate the inoculation drive.

Image Credits: ANI